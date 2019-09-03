New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales August 2019: Honda Cars India Records 51.28 Per Cent De-Growth In Domestic Sales

The decline in volumes is also due the high base Honda recorded last year after the launching the second-generation Honda Amaze.

Honda's sales almost doubled last year after the Amaze was launched.

Honda Cars India has recorded a Year-on-Year (YoY) sales decline of 51.28 per cent selling 8291 units of passenger vehicles in the domestic market in August 2019 as compared to 17,020 units it sold a year ago. Along with several other automakers, the Japanese carmaker too is bearing the brunt of the overall slowdown in the auto sector which has taken a toll on its volumes.

Commenting on the industry sales, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director-Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India said, "The auto sector continues to witness high de-growth due to poor consumer sentiment. This is despite the high discounts prevailing in the market which makes it the best time to buy cars. We hope the recent measures taken by the government will help in improving consumer sentiment and demand creation as we move forward. With the impending festive season, the sales are likely to pick-up in coming months."

That said, the decline in volumes is also due the high base Honda recorded last year after launching the second-generation Honda Amaze. The 2018 Honda Amaze stood out to be a blockbuster for the company and almost doubled its monthly sales last year.

