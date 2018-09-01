Car Sales August 2018: Tata Motors Volumes Grow By 27 Per Cent

Tata Motors registered a 27 per cent growth in August 2018 with 58,262 units sold, the company announced in a statement. The automaker saw a significant jump in its overall volumes last month, a against the 45,906 units that were sold during the same period last year. Tata's domestic sales for passenger vehicles stood at 18,420 units in August this year, growing by 28 per cent when compared it 14,340 units sold in August 2017. The growth comes despite other automakers reporting a drop in volumes due to the heavy monsoons that impacted the state of Kerala. Tata said that UV sales grew by a healthy 93 per cent in August this year, while the passenger car segment witnesses a 9 per cent growth during the same period.

Tata Motors - President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Mayank Pareek said, “Due to heavy rains across the country and floods in Kerala, the consumer sentiment was muted. Despite a challenging month, we have recorded a growth of 28% Y-o-Y. The demand for our new generation vehicles has helped us maintain this consistent month on month growth. We are happy to report that the UV segment has performed exceptionally well, with a growth of 93%. This month also marked the milestone of the 50,000th Nexon rolling out of the Ranjangaon plant. The Nexon is one of the most loved and appreciated compact SUVs in the market today. We will continue to strive towards driving volumes and increasing our market share as part of our on-going turnaround journey.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tata Motors' commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market saw robust growth with a hike of 26 per cent in August this year. Tata sold 39,589 units last month, as opposed to 31,566 units sold during the same month last year. Sales in the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle segment grew by 16 per cent with 12,715 units retailed. The clarity on the increased load axle norms was also seen as a major driver for the sales momentum apart from the number of road and infrastructure projects.

The light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment reported a strong demand as well with 5260 units sold last month, growing by 36 per cent over August 2017. The new Tata Ultra range of trucks were attributed to the growth, in addition to the expansion of the e-commerce sector in rural areas. The SCV Cargo and pick-up segment registered a growth of 37 per cent with 17,426 units sold in August this year. Lastly, the commercial passenger vehicle segment saw 4458 units being sold last month, a growth of 9 per cent.

Tata's sales from exports (CV and PV) in August 2018, grew by 78 per cent, having shipped 5478 units as compared to 3,082 units last year.

With respect to year-to-date sales (April-August 2018), Tata registered a strong growth of 45 per cent at 274,666 units compared to 188,822 units against the same period last year for both passenger and commercial vehicle segments. Cumulative sales of passenger cars grew by 38 per cent to 88,436 units, from 64,131 units during the same period last fiscal. For commercial vehicles, year-to-date sales stand at 186,318 units, increasing by 49 per cent as compared to 124,691 units sold last year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.