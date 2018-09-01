Car Sales August 2018: Maruti Suzuki India Sales Down By 3.6 Per Cent

The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India today released its monthly sales report for the month of August 2018, and the company's total sales have gone down by 3.6 per cent compared the same period last year. The company sold a total of 158,189 units in August 2018, which includes 147,700 units in domestic market and 10,489 units of exports. Moreover, the company had sold a total of 163,701 units in August 2017. According to the company, the sales during the month were adversely affected due to severe floods in Kerala and heavy rains in other parts of the country.

"Sales during the month were adversely affected due to severe floods in Kerala and heavy rains in other parts of the country," the company said in a statement.

The passenger vehicle segment saw a decline of 1.4 per cent as the company sold 114,261 units in the month of August 2018 as compared to 115,897 units sold in the same period last year. Utility vehicles such as the S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and Gypsy also saw a decline of 16.2 per cent as the company sold 17,971 units in August 2018, compared to 21,442 units sold in the same period in August 2017. The compact segment, which includes the likes of Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and the Dzire, saw a decline in sales by 3.6 per cent as the company sold 71,364 units as compared to 74,012 units in the same period last month.

The mini segment, which includes Alto and WagonR, saw a positive growth as the company saw an increase of 1.3 per cent. The company sold 35,895 units in the month of August 2018 as compared to the same period last year. The mid-size segment which has the refreshed Ciaz also saw a growth of 8.4 per cent as the company sold 7,002 units in the month of August 2018 as compared to 6,457 units sold in the same period in August 2017. As a matter of fact, the company sold only 48 units of the outgoing Ciaz model last month.

Category Models August 2018 2017 % Change A: Mini Alto, WagonR 35,895 35,428 1.30% A: Compact Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S 71,364 74,012 -3.60% A: Mid-Size Ciaz 7,002 6,457 8.40% B: Utility vehicles Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza 17,971 21,442 -16.20% C: Vans Omni, Eeco 13,663 13,931 -1.90%

The domestic sales also suffered as the company saw a decline of 2.8 per cent with 147,700 units sold in the month of August 2018 as compared to 152,000 units sold in the same period in August 2017. The exports too were down as the company saw a decline of 10.4 per cent as 10,489 units were sold in the month of August 2018 as compared to 11,701 units exported in the same period past year.

