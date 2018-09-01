New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales August 2018: Maruti Sales Down, Hyundai, Mahindra, Ford Register Small Growth, Toyota Achieves Double-Digit Increase

Let's take a quick look at how the carmakers performed in terms of sales in the month of August 2018.

The first day say of the month is always reserved for the sales report of all the carmakers in the country. The month of August saw a couple launches from the stables of Renault with the updated Kwid, Toyota bringing in the Etios Liva Limited Edition, Maruti introducing its AGS or the AMT function to the top variants of the new Swift along with a special edition of the Dzire and also the launch of the much anticipated refreshed Ciaz. While the month of August saw an upward trend for some manufactures, Maruti Suzuki saw decline in sales as it saw an adversely effect of the severe floods in Kerala and heavy rains in other parts of the country. However, it did not deter the spirit of the carmakers in the country as it saw huge contributions for the Kerala's Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund, extending support to the Indian state which has been affected by unprecedented rain. So, let's take a quick look at how the carmakers performed in terms of sales in the month of August 2018.

Maruti Suzuki

The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India announced that the total sales have gone down by 3.6 per cent compared the same period last year. According to the company, a total of 158,189 units were sold in the August 2018, which includes 147,700 units in domestic market and 10,489 units of exports. Moreover, the company sold a total of 163,701 units in August 2017. The passenger vehicle segment saw a decline of 1.4 per cent as the company sold 114,261 units in the month of August 2018 as compared to 115,897 units sold in the same period last year. Utility vehicles such as the S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and Gypsy also saw a decline of 16.2 per cent as the company sold 17,971 units in August 2018, compared to 21,442 units sold in the same period in August 2017. The compact segment, which includes the likes of Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and the Dzire, saw a decline in sales by 3.6 per cent as the company sold 71,364 units as compared to 74,012 units in the same period last month.

Also Read: Car Sales August 2018: Maruti Suzuki India Sales Down By 3.6 Per Cent

a9m9v3bs

(2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift)

The mini segment, which includes Alto and WagonR, saw a positive growth as the company saw an increase of 1.3 per cent. The company sold 35,895 units in the month of August 2018 as compared to the same period last year. The mid-size segment which has the refreshed Ciaz also saw a growth of 8.4 per cent as the company sold 7,002 units in the month of August 2018 as compared to 6,457 units sold in the same period in August 2017.

Hyundai

The country's second largest carmaker, Hyundai India registered sales growth of 3.4 per cent in the month of August 2018 as it sold 61,912 units compared to 59,905 units sold in the same period last year. However, the domestic sales stood at 45,801 units, a decrease of 2.8 per cent as compared to 47,103 units sold in the same period last fiscal. The exports, on the other hand, saw a massive increase of 25.8 per cent as it grew to 16,111 units in August 2018 from 12,802 units in August 2017.

Also Read: Car Sales August 2018: Hyundai Registers Sales Growth Of 3.4 Per Cent

new hyundai creta vs old hyundai creta

(Hyundai Creta)

Moreover, Hyundai also donated towards Kerala's Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund an amount of ₹ 1 crore extending support to the Indian state which has been affected by unprecedented rain.

Mahindra

Mahindra announced that it has registered a 14 per cent growth in volumes. The company's overall sales stood at 48,324 units last month, as compared to 42,207 units sold during August 2017. Mahindra's domestic sales stood at 45,373 units last month, which grew by 15 per cent. The passenger cars segment saw 19,758 vehicles sold last month, as opposed to 19,406 units sold during the same month last year.

Also Read: Car Sales August 2018: Mahindra Registers 14 Per Cent Growth

mahindra kuv100 nxt

(Mahindra KUV100 NXT)

On the other hand, the utility vehicles segment continued to be Mahindra's largest contributors, but sales dropped by 2 per cent with 17,892 units sold last month, as against 18,255 units sold in August 2017. Car and van sales witnessed a healthy increase in volumes of 62 per cent with 1866 vehicles sold in August 2018. The company's overall domestic sale also includes its electric cars.

Ford India

Ford India announced that its domestic wholesales rose to 8,042 vehicles as against 7,777 units in the same month last year, an increase of 3.41 per cent. The combined domestic wholesales and exports in August registered a growth of 23.76 per cent with 20,648 vehicles compared to 15,740 vehicles in August 2017. The exports grew to 12,606 vehicles compared to 7,963 units in August 2017, an increase of 36.83 per cent.

Also Read: Car Sales August 2018: Ford India Sales Increase By 3.41 Per Cent

ford freestyle diesel review

(Ford Freestyle)

Ford also contributed close to ₹ 1.6 crore for relief and rehabilitation efforts for the state of Kerala. The total amount is split between the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund and the NGO Goonj to provide holistic support to rehabilitation efforts in the state.

Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) sold a total of 14,100 units in the domestic market in August 2018. The company exported 481 units of the Etios series thus clocking sales of a total of 14,581 units. This saw sales grow by 17 per cent as the company had sold 13,081 units overall in the same period last year. The Innova Crysta and Fortuner performed consistently as segment leaders, and this is one reason for the company's growth.

Also Read: Car Sales August 2018: Innova Crysta And Fortuner Drive Toyota's 17 Per Cent Sales Growth

toyota innova crysta

(Toyota Innova Crysta)

The Innova Crysta has seen a growth of 13 per cent from January to August 2018 as compared to the same period last year. The company also hopes that with the rains being plentiful, it expects the rural demand to pick up in the coming month and hopes for a push in customer demand in the festive season.

