Car Sales August 2018: Mahindra Registers 14 Per Cent Growth

Mahindra & Mahindra's auto sales stood at 48,324 units in August 2018, registering a growth of 14 per cent as compared to the same month last year

Mahindra & Mahindra announced its auto sales for the month of August 2018, and the automaker has registered a 14 per cent growth in volumes. The company's overall sales stood at 48,324 units last month, as compared to 42,207 units sold during August 2017. Mahindra's domestic sales stood at 45,373 units last month, which grew by 15 per cent. The passenger cars segment saw 19,758 vehicles sold last month, as opposed to 19,406 units sold during the same month last year.

mahindra bolero

(Mahindra Bolero)

Also Read: Mahindra Q1 Net Jumps 67 Per Cent On Robust Sales

Utility vehicles continue to be Mahindra largest contributors in passenger car sales, but sales dropped by 2 per cent with 17,892 units sold last month, as against 18,255 units sold in August 2017. Car and van sales, on the other hand, witnessed a healthy increase in volumes of 62 per cent with 1866 vehicles sold in August 2018. The company's overall domestic sales also includes its electric cars.

In the commerical vehicles segment, Mahindra sold a total of 20,326 vehicles in August this year, boasting of a healthy 25 per cent growth. The company sold 1148 units in the Medium and Heavy Commercial vehicles segment, registering a 113 per cent increase in sales. Mahindra's three-wheeler sales also grew by 35 per cent with 5289 units sold during the previous month. Exports, stood at 2951 units in August 2018 for Mahindra, witnessing a growth of 14 per cent over the same period last year.

mahindra tuv300 plus

(Mahindra TUV300 Plus)

Also Read: Mahindra Registers 13 Per Cent Sales Growth In July 2018

Commenting on the August sales performance, Mahindra - President, Automotive Sector, Rajan Wadhera said, "The auto industry remained subdued in August with low sentiments due to some external factors. Our CV portfolio including our Trucks and Buses continue to post robust growth. With the launch of the Marazzo scheduled next week, we hope to see buoyancy in our passenger vehicle numbers. With the upcoming festive season, we do expect a much improved traction for passenger and commercial vehicles alike".

Also Read: Mahindra Sales Grows 26 Per Cent In June 2018

0 Comments

While Mahindra has gained a strong momentum in volumes, the company is looking to expand with back-to-back launches planned in the coming months. The company will be introducing the much talked about Mahindra Marazzo MPV on September 3 and the the model is an anticipated one, set to take on the Toyota Innova Crysta, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Renault Lodgy and the likes in the segment. There's also the SsangYong Tivoli based S201 compact SUV set to take on the Hyundai Creta, while Mahindra's new flagship - new SsangYong Rexton-based premium SUV - is also slated for launch. We will be bringing you all the updates from the Marazzo launch next week, make sure to keep watching this space.

