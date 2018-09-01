Car Sales August 2018: Ford India Sales Increase By 3.41 Per Cent

Ford India released its sales report for the month of August, 2018 as the carmaker's domestic wholesales rose to 8,042 vehicles as against 7,777 units in the same month last year, an increase of 3.41 per cent. The combined domestic wholesales and exports in August registered a growth of 23.76 per cent with 20,648 vehicles compared to 15,740 vehicles in August 2017. The exports grew to 12,606 vehicles compared to 7,963 units in August 2017, an increase of 36.83 per cent.

(The Freestyle diesel has a claimed fuel efficiency of 24.4 kmpl) Advertisement

Also Read: Ford India July Sales Cross 25,000 Vehicles; Overall Sales Drop 4%

Ford also contributed close to ₹ 1.6 crore for relief and rehabilitation efforts for the state of Kerala. The total amount is split between the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund and the NGO Goonj to provide holistic support to rehabilitation efforts in the state.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Kerala, who are demonstrating great resilience in the face of a grave calamity faced," said Anurag Mehrotra, President and Managing Director, Ford India. "As an industry, it was heartening to witness everyone come up to support the state in the time of crisis."

Also Read: Ford India Records 37% Increase In Domestic Sales In June 2018

Ford also announced a slew of service measures for its customers in Kerala. This includes increase in Ford Road Side Assistance (RSA) fleet, free towing of impacted vehicles, doubling the workforce and shift to expedite repairs at dealerships, appointment of surveyors across Ford dealerships for immediate insurance claim approval.

(Ford Endeavour)

Moreover, Ford also announced that it will bear 50 per cent of the depreciation cost on parts claimed under insurance, while the engine oil will be replaced for free, along with underbody anti-rust treatment and interior jobs at 50 per cent of the cost. Ford is also offering 30per cent discount on Zoomcar rentals for vehicle repair in the dealership.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.