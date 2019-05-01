New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales April 2019: Maruti Suzuki PV Sales Down By 19.6 Per Cent

While the company witnessed negative growth in majority of the segment, the Utility Vehicle segment and commercial vehicle segment remained on the upswing.

View Photos
Maruti Suzuki's Sales will also include the vehicles supplied to Toyota in the alliance.

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki's hatchback and sedan sales witnessed negative growth.
  • The UV segment and commercial vehicle segment recorded growth.
  • The sales number also include the Baleno units sold to Toyota.

Passenger Vehicles sales of India's largest carmaker continued to remain under pressure in the new financial year. Maruti Suzuki has recorded a slump of 19.6 per cent in volumes in April 2019 selling 133,704 units against 164,978 units in the same month last year. Company's sales performance from April will also include the units sold to Toyota in reference to the alliance. 364 units of the Baleno premium hatchback were supplied to Toyota in April.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ignis Crosses One Lakh Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

Alto 800

Wagon R

Baleno

New Swift

Alto K10

Ertiga

Dzire

Vitara Brezza

Ciaz

Celerio

S-Cross

Eeco

Ignis

Baleno RS

Celerio X

c8ff3hk8 Maruti Suzuki CIaz sales took a massive dip of 45.5 per cent selling 2789 units.

The entry-level segment has witnessed a decline of 39.8 per cent in April. Maruti sold 22,766 units of the Alto 800 and previous generation WagonR against a base of 37,794 units. Company's compact vehicle segment which sells the new-generation WagonR, Alto K10, Swift, Ignis, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire and the TourS recorded a decline of 13.9 per cent selling 72,146 units against a base of 83, 834 units which were sold in the same period last year. The sales of its mid-size sedan, the Ciaz took a heavy dip of 45.5 per cent selling 2789 units against 5116 units which were sold in the corresponding month last year.

Also Read: 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched With The New 1.5-Litre Diesel

maruti suzuki vitara brezza amt The Utility Vehicle segment recorded a growth of 5.9 per cent selling 22,035 units.

On a positive note, the utility vehicle segment continued to record growth. Riding the success of the Vitara Brezza and Ertiga, the utility vehicle segment grew 5.9 per cent selling 22,035 units against a base of 20,804 units. However, the Vans this time witnessed a negative growth of 26.7 per cent at 11,649 units as compared to 15,886 units which were sold in the same month last year.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Cuts Vehicle Production By Around 21 Per Cent In March

5un8p69g Maruti Suzuki's sales number will also include the number of units it will supply to Toyota in the alliance.
0 Comments

The commercial vehicle sales also showed positive growth of 50.2 per cent selling 2319 units of the Super Carry Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) against a base of 1544 units. Maruti Suzuki's total domestic sales (Passenger Vehicles + Commercial Vehicles + Toyota) witnessed a decline of 18.7 per cent selling 134,068 units against a base of 164,978 units.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki
Alto 800
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun
Redi GO
Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
Hyundai EON
Hyundai
EON
Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Tata Nano
Tata
Nano
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai
New Santro
Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat
Punto Pure
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata
Tiago NRG
TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki India Maruti Suzuki Sales April 2019 Maruti Suzuki car sales Maruti Suzuki sales Maruti Suzuki sales dip Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2019 Maruti Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki Dzire Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Maru

Latest News

Car Sales April 2019: Maruti Suzuki PV Sales Down By 19.6 Per Cent
Car Sales April 2019: Maruti Suzuki PV Sales Down By 19.6 Per Cent
Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T: Price Expectation
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T: Price Expectation
Hyundai Venue Base Variant Spotted
Hyundai Venue Base Variant Spotted
2020 Royal Enfield Classic Spotted Testing With Accessories
2020 Royal Enfield Classic Spotted Testing With Accessories
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Crosses One Lakh Sales Milestone
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Crosses One Lakh Sales Milestone
Mahindra's UV Business Soars In FY18-19; Retains Third Place In PV Market
Mahindra's UV Business Soars In FY18-19; Retains Third Place In PV Market
Suzuki Gixxer 250 Teased Ahead Of Launch Next Month
Suzuki Gixxer 250 Teased Ahead Of Launch Next Month
EV Battery Maker LG Chem Sues SK Innovation, Alleges Trade Secret Theft
EV Battery Maker LG Chem Sues SK Innovation, Alleges Trade Secret Theft
Renault Kwid Facelift Spotted Testing In India
Renault Kwid Facelift Spotted Testing In India
2020 KTM 390 Adventure Spied Testing With Accessories
2020 KTM 390 Adventure Spied Testing With Accessories
2020 Land Rover Defender Breaches 1.2 Million Kilometre Test Milestone
2020 Land Rover Defender Breaches 1.2 Million Kilometre Test Milestone
Next Generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class Interior Leaked
Next Generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class Interior Leaked
Besides Jaguar, Who Else Has Multiple World Car Wins?
Besides Jaguar, Who Else Has Multiple World Car Wins?
Pininfarina Battista Launched In The Middle East; Prices To Start Around $ 2 Million
Pininfarina Battista Launched In The Middle East; Prices To Start Around $ 2 Million

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.27 - 4.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.87 - 4.92 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 9.11 - 13.31 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.37 - 13.52 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.78 - 6.06 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 10.12 - 13.64 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.34 - 8.19 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 10.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.31 - 6.16 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T: Price Expectation
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T: Price Expectation
Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2020 Royal Enfield Classic Spotted Testing With Accessories
2020 Royal Enfield Classic Spotted Testing With Accessories
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities