Car Sales April 2019: Maruti Suzuki PV Sales Down By 19.6 Per Cent

Passenger Vehicles sales of India's largest carmaker continued to remain under pressure in the new financial year. Maruti Suzuki has recorded a slump of 19.6 per cent in volumes in April 2019 selling 133,704 units against 164,978 units in the same month last year. Company's sales performance from April will also include the units sold to Toyota in reference to the alliance. 364 units of the Baleno premium hatchback were supplied to Toyota in April.

The entry-level segment has witnessed a decline of 39.8 per cent in April. Maruti sold 22,766 units of the Alto 800 and previous generation WagonR against a base of 37,794 units. Company's compact vehicle segment which sells the new-generation WagonR, Alto K10, Swift, Ignis, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire and the TourS recorded a decline of 13.9 per cent selling 72,146 units against a base of 83, 834 units which were sold in the same period last year. The sales of its mid-size sedan, the Ciaz took a heavy dip of 45.5 per cent selling 2789 units against 5116 units which were sold in the corresponding month last year.

On a positive note, the utility vehicle segment continued to record growth. Riding the success of the Vitara Brezza and Ertiga, the utility vehicle segment grew 5.9 per cent selling 22,035 units against a base of 20,804 units. However, the Vans this time witnessed a negative growth of 26.7 per cent at 11,649 units as compared to 15,886 units which were sold in the same month last year.

The commercial vehicle sales also showed positive growth of 50.2 per cent selling 2319 units of the Super Carry Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) against a base of 1544 units. Maruti Suzuki's total domestic sales (Passenger Vehicles + Commercial Vehicles + Toyota) witnessed a decline of 18.7 per cent selling 134,068 units against a base of 164,978 units.

