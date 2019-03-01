Car Sales 2019: Toyota Sales Down By Nearly 2% In February 2019

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 11760 units in the domestic market in the month of February 2019. The company exported 737 units of the Etios series this month thus clocking a total of 12,497 units. In the month of February 2018, the company sold a total of 11864 units in the domestic market and exported 841 units of the Etios series. Sales dropped by a small margin for the company.

The decline in the sales continues for Toyota in 2019 as January 2019 saw sales drop by close to 10 per cent. But in February 2019, the sales have drop by close to 2 per cent. N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "We have seen improvement in consumer sentiments as compared to last month leading to a growth in demand. However, the auto sales is witnessing a temporary slowdown in pre- election phase in addition to factors like tight liquidity condition impacting the buying behaviour."

The Innova Crysta continues to drive sales for the company and the response to the newly launched Camry hybrid too has been very encouraging. The company has already sold close to 130 units of the Camry hybrid in the country and received close to 400 bookings for the car in just over a month since its launch. The company expects domestic sales in the month of March to go up, which is generally a good demand month for the industry. Additionally, the positive measures announced by the Government in Union Budget with thrust on rural economy will certainly boost the buying sentiments in the upcoming months.

