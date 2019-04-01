New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales 2019: Toyota Registers Sales Growth Of 7% In FY 2018-19

Additionally, the Etios Liva contributed to the positive sales momentum in FY 18-19 with a growth of 13 per cent as compared to FY 17-18.

The Innova Crysta continues to be the bestseller for the company

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recorded a sales growth of 7 per cent in FY 18-19 as compared to FY 17-18. Domestic sales for the company grew by 2 per cent in March 2019 compared to the same period last year. However, exports fell in March 2019 as the company managed to ship just 844 units compared to 998 in 2018. The Innova Crysta continued to be a bestseller for the company with the MPV registering positive sales and continues to be the segment leader.

The other car that has done well for the company is the new generation of the Camry Hybrid. The company witnessed a growth of 6 per cent from January to March 2019 compared to the same period last year.

The company has received 500 bookings for the Camry Hybrid

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "We are happy to have clocked a growth of 7% in domestic sales in FY 18-19 as compared to FY 17-18. Innova Crysta and Fortuner have been maintaining the growth trajectory and continue to be leaders in the segment. We are thankful to our loyal customers for their trust and confidence in Toyota products."

Additionally, the Etios Liva contributed to the positive sales momentum in FY 18-19 with a growth of 13 per cent as compared to FY 17-18. However, the company said that consumer spending has weakened in the pre-election phase and the business sentiments have dampened temporarily. In the month of March 2019 Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 12818 units in the domestic market in the month of March 2019.

Ambassador To Return As PSA's EV Brand For India
Ambassador To Return As PSA's EV Brand For India
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Revealed
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Revealed
TVS Victor CBS Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 54,682
TVS Victor CBS Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 54,682
Yamaha MT-15 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha MT-15 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
