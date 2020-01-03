Car Sales 2019: Renault India Posts 64.73% Growth In December

Renault has sold a total of 24,142 units of the Triber since its launch in August 2019

Renault India sold 11,964 units in the domestic market in December 2019. This surge in sales help it post a 64.73 per cent compared to December 2018. The company managed to sell 7263 units. In fact, in calendar year 2019, Renault sold 88,869 units and registered a growth of 7.9 per cent over last year when it sold 82,368 units.

The Triber continues to be a strong seller for the company as it managed to sell 5631 units of the 7 seater subcompact MPV in December. In the third quarter of FY19-20, Renault has sold 34,362 units, up 67.92 per cent from the same period last year and it's a good sign as the company plans to switch over to petrol only cars in the country.

The Renault Triber has been launched only in the petrol guise and since its launch in August 2019, the company has managed to sell 24,142 units of the car in the domestic market. Renault has now moved to exporting the product to other markets and South Africa is one market where the Triber has already been launched.

The company is planning to target other African countries as also the SAARC region where it has found success by exporting the facelift of the Kwid.

