Car Sales September 2019: Maruti Suzuki's Negative Trend Continues But Shows Signs Of Recovery

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 1,22,640 units in September 2019. This includes 112,500 units in domestic market, 2,952 units of domestic OEM sales and 7,188 units of exports. The company's sales dropped by 24.8 per cent when compared to the same period last year. However, this is not so steep a drop compared to the decline in year-on-year sales in August which was 34 per cent. The sales in the entry level hatchback segment dropped by more than 42 per cent, but the biggest decline in sales was seen in the compact sedan segment which de-grew by 72.5 per cent. Maruti Suzuki managed to sell just 1715 units in September 2019 compared to 6246 units in the same period last year.

Sales in the Utility segment are down too compared to August 2019 and in the negative. There was a year-on-year growth of 3.1 per cent in August 2019 but that has now shifted down by 0.5 per cent. The company's total sales stood at 1,22,640 units (domestic+ exports) in September 2019 which compared to 1,62,290 units in the same period last year registering a drop of 24 per cent.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launched In India

This is a sign of recovery as the August 2019 numbers stood at 106,413 units (domestic + exports), witnessing a drop of 32.7 per cent over 158,189 units sold in August last year. This indeed is good news as it shows that the new products introduced by the company ahead of the festive season will bring in some joy to the automaker in the coming months.

As far as sales numbers from April to September 2019 are concerned, the total sales in the domestic market has fallen to 26.5 per cent as the company sold 6,75,423 units in this period compared to 9,19,240 units in the same period last year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.