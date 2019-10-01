New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales September 2019: Maruti Suzuki's Negative Trend Continues But Shows Signs Of Recovery

Maruti Suzuki India's total sales stood at 1,22,640 units (domestic+ exports) in September 2019 which compared to 1,62,290 units in the same period last year registering a drop of 24 per cent.

| Updated:
2,078  Views
View Photos
Maruti Suzuki India's sales dropped by 24.8 per cent when compared to the same period last year

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 1,22,640 units in September 2019. This includes 112,500 units in domestic market, 2,952 units of domestic OEM sales and 7,188 units of exports. The company's sales dropped by 24.8 per cent when compared to the same period last year. However, this is not so steep a drop compared to the decline in year-on-year sales in August which was 34 per cent. The sales in the entry level hatchback segment dropped by more than 42 per cent, but the biggest decline in sales was seen in the compact sedan segment which de-grew by 72.5 per cent. Maruti Suzuki managed to sell just 1715 units in September 2019 compared to 6246 units in the same period last year.

l0vv9fds

Maruti Suzuki's Utility Vehicle segment is down by 3.1 per cent compared to August 2019

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

S-Presso

XL6

Alto 800

New Swift

Wagon R

Alto K10

Vitara Brezza

Dzire

Baleno

Celerio

Ertiga

Eeco

S-Cross

Ciaz

Ignis

Celerio X

Baleno RS

Sales in the Utility segment are down too compared to August 2019 and in the negative. There was a year-on-year growth of 3.1 per cent in August 2019 but that has now shifted down by 0.5 per cent. The company's total sales stood at 1,22,640 units (domestic+ exports) in September 2019 which compared to 1,62,290 units in the same period last year registering a drop of 24 per cent.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launched In India

This is a sign of recovery as the August 2019 numbers stood at 106,413 units (domestic + exports), witnessing a drop of 32.7 per cent over 158,189 units sold in August last year. This indeed is good news as it shows that the new products introduced by the company ahead of the festive season will bring in some joy to the automaker in the coming months.

0 Comments

As far as sales numbers from April to September 2019 are concerned, the total sales in the domestic market has fallen to 26.5 per cent as the company sold 6,75,423 units in this period compared to 9,19,240 units in the same period last year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki S-Presso with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki
S-Presso

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.15 - 13.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.25 - 4.53 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.72 - 10.11 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.81 - 6.57 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 4.11 - 4.98 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.73 - 12.6 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.47 - 10.88 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.21 - 10.18 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.72 - 6 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.64 - 13.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 10.07 - 13.59 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.38 - 13.53 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.29 - 8.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.26 - 6.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 10.12 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities