New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales 2019: Maruti Suzuki Sales Grow in FY'19 But March Sales Hit As Weakness Persists

Despite growth in FY 2018-19, in March 2019, Maruti Suzuki's monthly sales went down by 1.6 per cent with 158,076 vehicles compared to the 160,598 units that were sold in March 2018.

View Photos
Maruti Suzuki registred the highest ever domestic sales in FY 2018-19 at 1,753,700 units

Maruti Suzuki has registered the highest ever total sales in FY 2018-19 at 1,862,449 units, a growth of 4.7 per cent, compared to the 1,779,574 units sold in 2017-18. The company's domestic sales for FY 2018-19 reached 1,753,700 units, also the highest ever, compared to the 1,653,500 units sold in 2017-18. In fact, this is the 7th straight year of growth in domestic sales for Maruti Suzuki India. But, in the month of March 2019, the company's total sales went down by 1.6 per cent in the last month of the Financial Year 2019.

gmgkhilk

This is the 7th straight year of growth for Maruti Suzuki India in the domestic market

Last month the company sold 158,076 vehicles, including domestic sales and export, compared to the 160,598 units that were sold in March 2018. The company's total sales in India alone reached 147,613 units in March 2019, registering a marginal de-growth of 0.7 per cent, against the 148,582 vehicles sold during the same month last year. Exports, on the other hand, took a massive hit with a decline of almost 13 per cent with 10,463 units, compared to the 12,016 units exported in March 2018.

plchv768

The company's mid-size sedan, Ciaz, which saw a decline of 15 per cent by selling just 3,672 units

In March, the domestic market, it was the company's Mini cars segment, which includes the Alto range and the pre-facelift WagonR that took the biggest hit, a drop of 55.1 per cent by selling 16,826 units, against the 37,511 units sold in March 2018. Same was the case for the company's mid-size sedan, Ciaz, which saw a decline of 15 per cent by selling just 3,672 units in March 2019, compared to the 4,321 units sold during the same month last year.

In contrast, the compact segment, which includes the new WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, and Ignis, saw a considerable growth of almost 20 per cent with cumulative sales of 82,532 units. The utility vehicles and Vans segment also saw substantial growth of 12.3 per cent (25,563 units) and 20.1 per cent (22,764) respectively. Similarly, in the commercial vehicle space, the sale of the Super Carry LCV also went up by 82.9 per cent selling 2,582 units last month, compared to the 1,412 units sold in March 2018.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
MAruti Suzuki sales Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki sales India Maruti Suzuki March sales

Latest News

Car Sales 2019: Maruti Suzuki Sales Grow in FY'19 But March Sales Hit As Weakness Persists
Car Sales 2019: Maruti Suzuki Sales Grow in FY'19 But March Sales Hit As Weakness Persists
Car Sales 2019: Toyota Registers Sales Growth Of 7% In FY 2018-19
Car Sales 2019: Toyota Registers Sales Growth Of 7% In FY 2018-19
Ambassador To Return As PSA's EV Brand For India
Ambassador To Return As PSA's EV Brand For India
F1: Hamilton Wins Dramatic Bahrain GP As Leclerc Salvages First Podium
F1: Hamilton Wins Dramatic Bahrain GP As Leclerc Salvages First Podium
TVS Victor CBS Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 54,682
TVS Victor CBS Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 54,682
Hyundai Venue Will Be India's First Connected Car With 10 India-Only Features
Hyundai Venue Will Be India's First Connected Car With 10 India-Only Features
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Revealed
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Revealed
F1: Leclerc Bests Vettel To Take Maiden Pole For Bahrain GP
F1: Leclerc Bests Vettel To Take Maiden Pole For Bahrain GP
2020 Audi A5 Spotted Testing For The First Time
2020 Audi A5 Spotted Testing For The First Time
Hyundai Group To Develop A New Electric Car Platform
Hyundai Group To Develop A New Electric Car Platform
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Enters Production
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Enters Production
Track Day Special: Celebrating Volkswagen Motorsport's 10th Year In India
Track Day Special: Celebrating Volkswagen Motorsport's 10th Year In India
Fiat Chrysler To Cut Shift, 1,500 Jobs At Canadian Minivan Plant
Fiat Chrysler To Cut Shift, 1,500 Jobs At Canadian Minivan Plant
Tesla Supplier Agrees To Buy GM's South Korean Plant For EV Manufacturing
Tesla Supplier Agrees To Buy GM's South Korean Plant For EV Manufacturing
Shelby Super Snake Could Be Shelby's First Offering In India
Shelby Super Snake Could Be Shelby's First Offering In India

Latest Cars

9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki models

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.64 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 9.11 - 12.72 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.65 - 4.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.37 - 13.52 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 10.12 - 13.64 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.58 - 5.87 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.34 - 8.19 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 9.97 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.02 - 5.95 Lakh *
View More
x
Ambassador To Return As PSA's EV Brand For India
Ambassador To Return As PSA's EV Brand For India
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Revealed
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Revealed
TVS Victor CBS Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 54,682
TVS Victor CBS Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 54,682
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities