Car Sales 2019: Hyundai Sales Grow By 2.5% In FY2018-19 As Sales Decline In March 2019

Hyundai Motor India registered a growth of 2.5 per cent in sale for the 2018-19 financial year. The South Korean automaker sold a cumulative (domestic+exports) 707,348 units in the previous fiscal, as opposed to 690,184 units sold during FY2017-18. Domestic sales stood at 545,243 units during the previous year, which saw the company's sales increase by 1.7 per cent, over 536,241 units sold during the same period last fiscal.

Commenting on the financial year closing, Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India said, "With a strong commitment for making Happy Life of our customers through Open Innovations, Best-in-segment products and Excellent Customer Service Experience, we closed the financial year 2018-19 on a positive note with a growth of 1.7 per cent and highest- ever domestic volume of 545,153 units meeting and exceeding our customer aspirations."

With respect to sales for March 2019, Hyundai India registered a decline of 7.5 per cent in domestic sales with 44,350 units sold, against 48,009 sold in March last year. The company's exports for the same period stood at 16,800 units, growing by a healthy 34.4 per cent 12,498 units shipped during the same month last year. The automaker's total sales for March 2019 grew by 1.1 per cent in March this year. Hyundai continues to be the number one exporter of passenger vehicles in India.

