Car Launches In 2019: Upcoming Hatchbacks

A year full of excitement and new car launches is coming to an end and what a year it's been! We have seen so many really big and important launches in 2018 across the segment, be it the Marazzo in the MPV segment, the Amaze in the sub-compact sedan segment or a performance SUV like the mighty Lamborghini URUS. However, the most important car launches in 2018 were in the hatchback segment where some of the bread and butter models were launched like the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift and 2018 Hyundai Santro. Hyundai even gave a facelift to its Elite i20 which is one of the mainstay models of the Korean carmaker. Moving into 2019 we are looking forward to the hatchbacks which are going to keep up with the excitement.

2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The WagonR is one of the longstanding volume generating models for Maruti Suzuki which has been a regular in top 10 passenger vehicle list for last six years. The next-generation of the WagonR has been spied testing several times and Maruti Suzuki has retained the tall-boy design in the upcoming model. The next-generation WagonR continues to source power from a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which is mated to a five-speed gearbox as standard and gets an AMT gearbox as an option. An electric iteration of the WagonR is also being tested.

Tata 45X

The 45X is probably the next most anticipated launch from Tata Motors which will mark its entry in the premium hatchback segment. The 45X has been spied testing several times and the images have made it clear that it will embody Tata's latest design philosophy- the Impact 2.0. Though Tata Motors has not confirmed the engine details of the 45X, we expect the 1.5-litre turbo diesel and 1.2-litre turbo petrol to make their way under its hood.

Ford Figo Facelift

The updates on the upcoming Ford Figo facelift will be similar to the ones seen of the Aspire which means there will be just minor cosmetic changes made, most of which will be limited to its face. The Figo will also get the same engine and gearbox combinations which the Aspire is equipped with- a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol which is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which is mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel gearbox which is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

The new-generation A-Class hatch is a significant departure over its predecessor both in terms of design and technology. It's based on the modified version of the MFA platform which gives it a 30 mm longer wheelbase and in appearance it looks a bit streamlined and grown-up. The cabin of the A-Class always had a sporty and tactile appeal which has gotten even more substance with the addition of a new interior layout which beautifully incorporates the new 10.3-inch dual screens, one is the touchscreen infotainment while other is for instrumentation.

