Car Engine Ban In Germany Would Put 600,000 Jobs At Risk: Study

The VDA, representing carmakers such as Volkswagen , Daimler and BMW, is in discussions with the government on a plan to reduce pollution from older diesel cars that the industry hopes will avert complete bans on diesel engines in certain German cities.
Many German cities, including Munich and Stuttgart, have considered banning some diesel vehicles, blaming emissions for causing increased respiratory disease.
Pollution from diesel engines has become a sensitive subject since VW's emissions tests cheating scandal broke in September 2015. "It is important that climate policy proceeds in a neutral fashion by setting climate protection goals without prescribing the technologies that have to be used to achieve them," Ifo president Clemens Fuest said at a news conference.
Representatives from Germany's federal government, states where carmakers are headquartered and automakers will meet on Aug. 2 to find ways to curb pollution from diesels
