Tips And Tricks To Protect Your Car This Summer

The summer is here, and right now the only thought that runs in everyone's mind is, Damn it's hot! With each year, the temperature is rising with an upward trajectory, and there is this sense of discomfort no matter which time of the day. For the most part of the day, many of us don't really have to step outside the comfort of your home or office, and during the commute, you have your air-conditioned car to shield us from the scorching heat of the Indian summer. Having said that, cars can face a lot of wear and tear due to the excessive heat if proper precautions aren't taken, leading to untimely breakdowns, maintenance issues and more. So, here, we have listed down some of the best ways to protect your car from those harmful UV rays and ever increasing temperature, this summer.

Exterior Protection

Avoid parking the vehicle in direct sunlight

Your car's exterior is the most exposed part of the vehicle to the harsh rays of the sun and can have the most damaging effect as well. It's imperative that you avoid parking your vehicle completely exposed in the sun for long. It not only ends up damaging your paint but also takes a toll on the tyres while increasing the cabin temperature as well. While a closed garage is an ideal solution, not many have that luxury. So, park the vehicle under any kind of shade. Should you have to park in the open, it would be the best time to invest in a car cover to keep your car protected. Furthermore, also make sure to keep it polished with wax periodically. Waxing every six months will keep the harsh UV rays as well as dust and grime away from the car. If your car is new, it is best advised to get the Teflon coating done for longer protection.

Interior Protection

Apply a dashboard protector for a longer shelf life of the plastic components

Your car's interior also takes a toll in the summers. Prolonged parking in the sun will create a stench inside the cabin, more so, if you have leather upholstery. Make sure you get the interior cleaned thoroughly in the summers and that also includes floor mats, dashboard and AC vents. It also tends to get extremely dusty during summers in India, so it is best advised to keep your windows powered up during the season. Also, invest in a sunshade to avoid the cabin from exposure to the heat.

Service Air-Con System

Top up the refrigerant, if needed

The HVAC unit in your car will be taking the most load during the summers. With temperatures as high as 45-degrees in some parts of the country, sometimes running the AC on full blast seems worthless and can damage the system. However, this could also mean that your AC needs to be serviced to take on the additional load. Make sure to top up the refrigerant, if needed. The older the car, the more care it needs.

Pre-Summer Car Service

Top up fluids including engine and transmission oil, coolant, as needed

It is best advised to thoroughly service your car ahead of the summers. This includes checking all the fluid levels and topping up where necessary including the transmission, differential and brake oil. Change the air filter during the service or get it completely cleaned. Time the service in such a way that the car gets new engine oil for the summer, while it is best advised to add new coolant for the effective working of the engine. Also, make sure to clean your radiator and get all the dust, grime and insects out, so it can effectively channel cool air. Always remember, never open a hot radiator cap when checking the coolant level in the reservoir. Also, Check the hoses and belts: With the age of the vehicle, the pipes and hoses tend to crack as well and this could mean loss of precious fuel, coolant and what not. So, when your car goes in for servicing, make sure to ask the technician to do a check up on the perishable parts of the car.

Check The Tyres

Check the treads and replace tyres if it shows signs of balding

Your tyres take a beating from the moment you rolled out of the dealership and the summers only add to the wear and tear. Most people often tend to overlook the condition of tyres. An under-inflated tyre tends to protrude and put unnecessary pressure on the sidewalls that can cause the tyre to eventually blow. On the other hand, an over-inflated tyre leads to a lack of grip. Make sure to keep a tab on the life of the tyre. Use an ₹ 5 coin to check if the depth of the tyre tread is within advisable limits. As a thumb rule, it is advisable to change your tyres after five years or 50,000 km. Tyres have lost most of its life by then and tend to lose grip due to balding. It is a safety concern and is best advised you invest in new tyres if the rubber is showing signs of balding. For those doing constant high-speed highway runs, it would not be a bad idea to fill your tyres with nitrogen for better cooling.

Check The Battery

Batteries tend to lose more charge during the summers than they do in winters. Summer heat can also cause car batteries to overcharge, which will adversely shorten the life span of the battery. The heat could also cause the internal battery fluid to evaporate. So, in order to keep your battery running smoothly, make sure to keep it clean. Remove any dust that has accumulated around the battery base and the terminals. Also, if you are not using the car for a couple of days, it is advisable to detach the cable for the said period. Check up for any cracked or loose wires as well, which may drain the battery.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.