New Cars and Bikes in India

Car And Bike Purchase To Cost More From September 1

Buying a car or two-wheeler is set to become expensive from September 1, 2018 as long-term third party insurance policy has been made mandatory by the IRDAI following a Supreme Court order.

View Photos
As per the Motor Vehicles Act, third-party insurance is mandatory.

Buying a car or two-wheeler is set to become expensive from September 1, 2018 as long-term third party insurance policy has been made mandatory by the Irdai following a Supreme Court order. The three-year third-party insurance will cost ₹ 5,286 for cars with engine capacity of less than 1,000 cc, ₹ 9,534 (1,000 - 1,500 cc) and ₹ 24,305 for cars with engine capacity of 1,500 cc and more.

In case of two-wheelers, the five year-third party insurance will cost ₹ 1,045 for vehicles with engine capacity below 75 cc, ₹ 3,285 (75-150 cc), ₹ 5,453 (150-350 cc) and ₹ 13,034 (exceeding 350 cc).

As per the Motor Vehicles Act, third-party insurance is mandatory.

As regards the comprehensive insurance, which covers theft and damage among others, the vehicle buyer would have the option to buy it for one year or three years in case of cars and five years in case two-wheelers.

As per the court order, it is mandatory for all general insurance companies to issue a three-year third party insurance cover for new cars and five-year third party (TP) insurance cover for new two-wheelers as a separate product or as part of a comprehensive insurance product.

Advertisement

Irdai was directed to implement the decision on policies sold from September 1, 2018.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has issued a circular in this regard.

The circular said general insurers should "offer only three-year Motor Third Party Insurance covers for new cars and five-year motor third party insurance policies for new two-wheelers".

Currently, in the motor segment, there are two types of policies -- stand-alone Motor Third Party policy and Motor Package Insurance policy for 2-wheelers and private cars.

0 Comments

Irdai further said that after the introduction of long-term Motor TP arty Insurance, an insured should be given two options -- Long-term package cover offering both Motor TP insurance and own Damage insurance for three years or five years as the case may be or a bundled cover with a 3/5 year term for the TP component and a one-year term for the own damage.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Cars Expensive India Cars Insurance India Bikes Insurance Indai IRDAI Vehicle Insurance

Latest News

Car And Bike Purchase To Cost More From September 1
Car And Bike Purchase To Cost More From September 1
Mahindra Marazzo Bookings Open
Mahindra Marazzo Bookings Open
Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked Yet Again
Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked Yet Again
Greaves Cotton Acquires Stake In EV Company Ampere
Greaves Cotton Acquires Stake In EV Company Ampere
BMW's South Korea Headquarters Raided By Police
BMW's South Korea Headquarters Raided By Police
Half Of Volkswagen Models In Germany Not Compliant With New Pollution Standard
Half Of Volkswagen Models In Germany Not Compliant With New Pollution Standard
Royal Enfield Interceptor And Continental GT 650 To Have A Global Launch In September
Royal Enfield Interceptor And Continental GT 650 To Have A Global Launch In September
Exclusive: Maruti Has Sold More Than 3.6 Lakh AMT Automatic Cars In the Last Four Years
Exclusive: Maruti Has Sold More Than 3.6 Lakh AMT Automatic Cars In the Last Four Years
Mahindra Jeeto Ranges Breaches 100,000 Production Milestone
Mahindra Jeeto Ranges Breaches 100,000 Production Milestone
BMW Motorrad Recalls F 750 GS, F 850 GS In Europe
BMW Motorrad Recalls F 750 GS, F 850 GS In Europe
Mysterious Bugatti Sedan, Possibly Production Ready Galibier Spotted Under Covers
Mysterious Bugatti Sedan, Possibly Production Ready Galibier Spotted Under Covers
2018 Audi A4 Ultra Sport Edition Revealed
2018 Audi A4 Ultra Sport Edition Revealed
New Hyundai 'AH2' Or Santro To Be Unveiled On October 9
New Hyundai 'AH2' Or Santro To Be Unveiled On October 9
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class India Launch Date Announced
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class India Launch Date Announced
Bajaj Bikes To Get More Expensive By Up To Rs. 8000 From Next Month
Bajaj Bikes To Get More Expensive By Up To Rs. 8000 From Next Month

Latest Bikes

TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Burgman

Suzuki Burgman

₹ 72,603
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Xtreme 200R

Hero Xtreme 200R

₹ 95,230
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Avenger Street 180

Bajaj Avenger Street 180

₹ 91,946
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
22Motors Flow

22Motors Flow

₹ 82,566
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Aprilia SR 125

Aprilia SR 125

₹ 69,759
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED BIKE

1 Yamaha Alba Bikes

Available
Used Yamaha Alba Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 30,000
More Commuter Bikes

2 Caliber Bikes

Available
Used Caliber Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 18,000
More Commuter Bikes

14 Gusto Bikes

Available
Used Gusto Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 25,000
More Scooter Bikes

2 GT 650N Bikes

Available
Used GT 650N Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 1.6 Lakh
More Sports Bikes

533 Activa Bikes

Available
Used Activa Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 3,500
More Scooter Bikes

104 Bajaj V15 Bikes

Available
Used Bajaj V15 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 36,000
More Commuter Bikes

9 Achiever Bikes

Available
Used Achiever Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 54,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 Hayate Bikes

Available
Used Hayate Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 31,000
More Commuter Bikes

23 Alpha Bikes

Available
Used Alpha Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 29,000
More Scooter Bikes

1 KX 100 Bikes

Available
Used KX 100 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 26,000
More Off Road Bikes

Popular Bike Models

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 51,884 - 56,376 *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 72,007 - 83,719 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 58,738 *
Hero Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
₹ 55,742 - 58,913 *
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
₹ 46,175 - 51,619 *
TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125
₹ 63,815 *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Interceptor And Continental GT 650 To Have A Global Launch In September
Royal Enfield Interceptor And Continental GT 650 To Have A Global Launch In September
Bajaj Bikes To Get More Expensive By Up To Rs. 8000 From Next Month
Bajaj Bikes To Get More Expensive By Up To Rs. 8000 From Next Month
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Exclusive: Maruti Has Sold More Than 3.6 Lakh AMT Automatic Cars In the Last Four Years
Exclusive: Maruti Has Sold More Than 3.6 Lakh AMT Automatic Cars In the Last Four Years
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities