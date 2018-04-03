Canadian Province To Allow Turban-Wearing Sikhs To Ride Without Helmets

The Canadian province of Alberta has allowed the Sikh community to ride motorcycles without a helmet legally. While helmets are mandatory in Canada, the exemption has been specifically made for turban-wearing Sikhs in the province and will be starting from April 12, 2018. The exemption to the vehicle equipment regulation in the Traffic Safety Act was amended for the Sikhs, by an order from the local Transportation Minister, Brian Mason. The exemption was granted at the request of the Sikh community as recognition of their civil and religious rights.

With the new mandate, Alberta becomes the third province in Canada after Manitoba and British Columbia to exempt helmets for Turban-wearing Sikh motorcyclists. The Sikh community has been asking this exemption for the past 30 years and applies to riders and pillion over the age of 18 years.

That being said, a motorcyclist will have to self-identify as a Sikh to ride without a helmet. However, if the traffic officer does not believe this is the case, the officer may still issue a ticket, which can be challenged and proved otherwise in court. The move is seen a huge victory by the Sikh community and riders, since wearing a helmet would require them to remove their turban.

(The exemption is applicable to the Sikh rider and pillion above 18 years of age)

Speaking on the decision, Brian Mason said "We think that the number of people who will be wearing a turban and not a helmet is going to be very small. So we decided on the balance that this was the right thing to do."

While the decision is seen as a victory for the Sikh community, it's not exactly been appreciated by doctors. Studies have proven that wearing helmets do save lives, and that number is signficantly reduced when the rider is not wearing a helmet. The Sikh community also petitioned for th same in the Ontario province in Canada, which has been rejected multiple times now.

India already exempts the Sikh community from wearing helmets when riding a motorcycle. However, the decision does raise questions about the safety of the rider in the event of an accident.

