California Agency Opens Third Probe Into Tesla's Fremont Factory

California's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Cal-OSHA) opened the latest case on June 21, but did not give details on the investigations beyond confirming that they are active and ongoing.

The investigation at Tesla Inc's factory in Fremont, California, has been opened following a complaint

A California agency for occupational safety said on Thursday it opened a third investigation at Tesla Inc's factory in Fremont, California, following a complaint.

The state's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Cal-OSHA) said it opened the latest case on June 21, but did not give details on the investigations beyond confirming that they are active and ongoing.

Online auto news website Jalopnik reported on Thursday that the latest investigation follows a complaint from one of the automaker's employees at the plant.

Cal-OSHA spokeswoman Erika Monterroza the first investigation opened on April 12 following a serious injury to a millwright employed by Automatic Systems Inc.

The second investigation was launched on April 17, a day after news website Reveal said that Tesla's omissions in legally mandated reports made its safety record appear better than it was.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

