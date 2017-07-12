Cab Aggregator Tygr Forays In Mumbai Against Ola And Uber; No Peak Pricing

Mumbai citizens looking for an alternative to cab aggregators like Ola and Uber, Kolkata-based start-up, Tygr - an omni-transport app, promises to be the next go-to transport solution. After Kolkata, Ranchi and Indore, the company has introduced its services in Mumbai with initial 5000 cabs on-board. The service works in a similar fashion to that of other app based cab aggregators, but Tygr says it does not levy any surge pricing to the customer, irrespective of the time they are traveling. If that's not all, the company's business model refrains from providing incentives to drivers, and instead will be working on a subscription basis.

Tygr, Founder and CEO, Aditya Poddar said, "At TYGR, we strive to build a sustainable ecosystem for transportation networks as well as for passengers. This is done by deriving monetary influx through untapped routes rather than transferring the cost of operations on the end-users. Moreover, the platform extends its acquired technological expertise to its stakeholders, including cab drivers and transportation networks, while also giving them the flexibility to function as per their conventional method of operation. Having previously received a very positive feedback for our business model, we are confident that commuters and transport partners in Mumbai are both going to benefit greatly from TYGR's launch."

TYGR is an omni-platform logistics operator that offers a wide array of transport solutions including cabs, auto-rickshaws, shuttle vans, buses, and even luxury vehicles such as limousines. As part of its services in Mumbai, the company will first provide passenger cabs and plans to expand to 10,000 cabs over the next 2-3 months. Drivers need to avail a subscription of ₹ 500 for the Tygr app and that's the only fee that needs to be purchased. Beyond which, all the payments will be directly made by customers to the driver with Tygr taking no cut in the fare price. The company eliminates hidden charges and peak pricing with its service, and says that the final price on a ride will be about to 30 per cent cheaper over the likes of Ola or Uber.

Starting with cab services, Tygr will also provide ambulance, deliveries and intercity logistics

It will also roll out additional services like that of ambulance, deliveries and intercity logistics. Beyond cab services, the company is also working on introducing cargo solutions to customers that will be based on a revenue model, rather than subscription basis.

Tygr commenced operations in 2015, while the app was launched in April 2016 in Kolkata. The company currently has about 150-200 rides per day and aims to grow exponentially in the following months. What sets is apart from other cab aggregators is the revenue model. The app does not intermediate payments and customers can pay directly as per their preferred method including the metre, fixed price, rate card, or even a negotiated price, the company said in a statement. The customer also has an option to make cashless payments to the cab operator.

Tygr works on a franchise basis across different cities, and it's the franchise's responsibility to get the drivers and cabs in the city, along with verifying their respective documents. With Mumbai a major market for the company to offer its services, Tygr now aims to set up shop in Bangalore starting with the cab service. The app maker is also in talks for international franchise to introduce its services in Europe, Canada and South East Asia over the next year.