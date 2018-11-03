New Cars and Bikes in India

Buyers Look At Fuel Economy And Performance In Cars: Study

The study also suggested that SUVs were in vogue and 1 in 4 new-vehicle buyers considered purchasing an SUV model

View Photos
The study showed a larger portion of new-vehicle buyers used the internet for vehicle information

For the first time in more than a decade, concerns about vehicle fuel economy and acceleration have overtaken exterior and interior styling as the most influential reasons shoppers reject certain car models. Good fuel efficiency is the most influential reason when deciding which vehicle to purchase. This year, 13 per cent of new-vehicle buyers cite this as the most influential purchase reason, closely followed by vehicle performance (12 per cent) and latest technology features (10 per cent). A study conducted by J.D. Power called the 2018 India Escaped Shopper Study brought forth these findings.

Of course vehicle price continues to be the most cited reason for ultimately rejecting a model that was initially being considered, shoppers are increasingly rejecting models in favour of others due to better fuel economy, the desire for specific features or options and better acceleration, with 17 per cent of shoppers rejecting for these reasons in 2018 compared with 10 per cent in 2017.

The study also showed that a larger portion of new-vehicle buyers used the internet to search for vehicle information (54 per cent in 2018 as compared to 50 per cent in 2017). Recommendations from friends and family continue to be a key source for information, with 66 per cent of new-vehicle buyers relying on this source to decide which make and model to purchase.

The study also suggested that SUVs were in vogue and 1 in 4 new-vehicle buyers considered purchasing an SUV model, making it the most considered vehicle segment in India, surpassing the premium compact and compact segments.

0 Comments

Shantanu Majumdar, Regional Director, Automotive Practice at J.D. Power said, "Although fuel efficiency has always been top-of-mind for car owners in India, this has been heightened by recent increases in fuel prices and competition among vehicle manufacturers positioning fuel economy as a unique selling proposition. While most newly launched vehicles score highly on styling, buyers in India are increasingly selecting or rejecting vehicles based on other attributes like performance, feature content, practicality of usage and vehicle warranty period. Manufacturers, therefore, need to ensure that they match product offerings to their customers' purchase reasons."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
JD Power SUV JD POwer study

Latest News

Buyers Look At Fuel Economy And Performance In Cars: Study
Buyers Look At Fuel Economy And Performance In Cars: Study
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Bobber Concept Teased Again; Could Be Powered By New 834 cc V-Twin
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Bobber Concept Teased Again; Could Be Powered By New 834 cc V-Twin
Electric Car Demand Fueling Rise In Child Labour In DR Congo: Campaigners
Electric Car Demand Fueling Rise In Child Labour In DR Congo: Campaigners
Jaguar Land Rover Looks To Combat Motion Sickness In Future Models
Jaguar Land Rover Looks To Combat Motion Sickness In Future Models
Fuel Prices Reduced Once Again Ahead Of Festive Season
Fuel Prices Reduced Once Again Ahead Of Festive Season
Tesla Develops Plan To Make 3,000 Model 3s Per Week In Shanghai
Tesla Develops Plan To Make 3,000 Model 3s Per Week In Shanghai
Uber Wants To Resume Self-Driving Tests in Pennsylvania
Uber Wants To Resume Self-Driving Tests in Pennsylvania
Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar Revealed In Official Images
Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar Revealed In Official Images
2019 Honda Civic To Be Locally Assembled In India
2019 Honda Civic To Be Locally Assembled In India
SIAM and JARA Partners To Organize 11th Asian Automotive Environmental Forum In India
SIAM and JARA Partners To Organize 11th Asian Automotive Environmental Forum In India
Delhi Smog: Best Mask To Fight Pollution
Delhi Smog: Best Mask To Fight Pollution
Harley-Davidson LiveWire To Debut At EICMA 2018
Harley-Davidson LiveWire To Debut At EICMA 2018
US-Iran Crude Oil Sanctions A Ray Of Hope For Indian Carmakers
US-Iran Crude Oil Sanctions A Ray Of Hope For Indian Carmakers
India-Made Hyundai i20 Scores 3-Star Rating Global NCAP Crash Test
India-Made Hyundai i20 Scores 3-Star Rating Global NCAP Crash Test
Production-Ready Benelli 752S Revealed
Production-Ready Benelli 752S Revealed

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.4
Datsun Go

Datsun Go

₹ 3.59 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Bobber Concept Teased Again; Could Be Powered By New 834 cc V-Twin
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Bobber Concept Teased Again; Could Be Powered By New 834 cc V-Twin
Royal Enfield Sells More Than 70,000 Bikes In October
Royal Enfield Sells More Than 70,000 Bikes In October
Diwali 2018: Best Discounts And Offers On Bikes In India
Diwali 2018: Best Discounts And Offers On Bikes In India
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities