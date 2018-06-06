New Cars and Bikes in India

Bumblebee Turns Into A Volkswagen Beetle In New Transformers Spinoff Movie

The new 'Bumblebee' movie will see Bumblebee transform into a Volkswagen Beetle from 1967. We can't wait for the movie to be released.

The 'Bumblebee' movie will be released on Christmas this year

We all remember Bumblebee as the one of the bravest characters from the Transformers movie franchisee. Not only is he brave but has a great sense of humour too. In the previous Transformers' movies he 'transforms' himself into sexy yellow Chevrolet Camaro, but that is set to change! Bumblebee is finally getting a movie of his own and this time his guise is a cute old yellow 1967 Volkswagen Beetle. The 'Bumblebee' movie is a prequel to the entire Transformers' movie franchisee and is set in the late '1980s according to the Internet Movie Database. The 'Bumblebee' movie will be released globally at Christmas this year, which means it is still six months away before we can watch the movie.

Watch The Bumblebee Trailer Here

The trailer of the movie is out and it stars famous WWE superstar John Cena and Hailey Steinfield. The trailer gives you a sense of the movie where the character of the Steinfield and Bumblebee develop a bond. John Cena, on the other hand, could be seen as an antagonist of sorts where he is seen tracking Bumblebee.

(The Bumblebee transforms into a 1967 VW Beetle in his new movie)

The trailer also shows a transforming fighter jet, which means that there will be more Transformers characters in the movie. There is no Optimus Prime in the trailer though but IMDb says that he will be in the movie. The movie is directed by newcomer Travis Knight instead of Michael Bay, who is synonymous with Transformer movies. Previously, in the Transformers' movie franchisee, we have seen lots of iconic vehicles such as the Bugatti Veyron, Lamborghini Aventador, Pagani Huayra and of course, the iconic blue Peterbilt truck.

Source: Paramount YouTube channel, IMDb

