Bugatti Divo Undergoes Desert Testing

After months of anticipations, the Bugatti Divo was unveiled last year at the Pebble Beach Concours. It is a rather beautiful car and only 40 units of it will be made. Bugatti wants to make sure that the Divo endures all weather conditions and is conducting a thorough test. In a Facebook post it shared pictures of the Divo undergoing summer testing in the scorching desert where the temperatures were beyond 40 degree Celsius and the Bugatti Divo was tested at 250 kmph.

The Bugatti Divo was tested at over 40 degree Celsius.

Now that may not be something that Divo owners are looking forward to, but it's a customary thing for Bugatti and it wants to make sure that the Divo can sustain such high temperatures and the engine delivers the same performance. Under its fancy skin, the Divo is technically a Chiron. It is powered by the same 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine which churns out a mental 1479 bhp which can propel it to triple digit speed in just 2.4 seconds. What adds to its mightiness is the advanced aerodynamics which complements the handling to tackle the manic speed it can take. It gets a massive 1.8-metre hydraulic wing, a sharp and wide chin spoiler up front and a huge diffuser. Altogether, the Bugatti Divo makes 456 kg of downforce at its top speed which is a good 90 kg more than the Chiron. However, the aerodynamics put a lot of downforce which at 380 kmph make it a bit slower when compared to the Chiron and even the Veyron.

Only 40 units of the Bugatti Divo will be made.

The Bugatti Divo is a product of the Nardo test track which makes it more track-focused. It's quicker, lighter and even sharper at corners. It's been named after the legendary French racing driver, Alberto Divo who was a two time winner of the Targa Florio race back in the 1920s.

