New Cars and Bikes in India

Bugatti Divo Undergoes Desert Testing

The Bugatti Divo was tested in the desert at 250 kmph where temperatures were over 40 degree Celsius.

View Photos
The Bugatti Divo was tested in the scorching desert at 250 kmph.

Highlights

  • The Bugatti Divo was tested at over 40 degree Celsius.
  • It was driven at 250 kmph.
  • Bugatti took to Facebook to share the pictures of its testing.

After months of anticipations, the Bugatti Divo was unveiled last year at the Pebble Beach Concours. It is a rather beautiful car and only 40 units of it will be made. Bugatti wants to make sure that the Divo endures all weather conditions and is conducting a thorough test. In a Facebook post it shared pictures of the Divo undergoing summer testing in the scorching desert where the temperatures were beyond 40 degree Celsius and the Bugatti Divo was tested at 250 kmph.

Also Read: Most Affordable Bugatti Launched; Priced At ₹ 25 Lakh

3qltntlo

The Bugatti Divo was tested at over 40 degree Celsius.

Now that may not be something that Divo owners are looking forward to, but it's a customary thing for Bugatti and it wants to make sure that the Divo can sustain such high temperatures and the engine delivers the same performance. Under its fancy skin, the Divo is technically a Chiron. It is powered by the same 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine which churns out a mental 1479 bhp which can propel it to triple digit speed in just 2.4 seconds. What adds to its mightiness is the advanced aerodynamics which complements the handling to tackle the manic speed it can take. It gets a massive 1.8-metre hydraulic wing, a sharp and wide chin spoiler up front and a huge diffuser. Altogether, the Bugatti Divo makes 456 kg of downforce at its top speed which is a good 90 kg more than the Chiron. However, the aerodynamics put a lot of downforce which at 380 kmph make it a bit slower when compared to the Chiron and even the Veyron.

uoassi4g

Only 40 units of the Bugatti Divo will be made.

0 Comments

The Bugatti Divo is a product of the Nardo test track which makes it more track-focused. It's quicker, lighter and even sharper at corners. It's been named after the legendary French racing driver, Alberto Divo who was a two time winner of the Targa Florio race back in the 1920s.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Bugatti Bugatti Divo Bugatti Divo Weather Testing Bugatti Divo Engine Bugatti Divo performance Bugatti Divo Design

Latest News

2019 Triumph Speed Twin: Price Expectation
2019 Triumph Speed Twin: Price Expectation
Bugatti Divo Undergoes Desert Testing
Bugatti Divo Undergoes Desert Testing
Global-Spec SsangYong Tivoli Facelift Spotted In India
Global-Spec SsangYong Tivoli Facelift Spotted In India
Second Generation Honda Amaze Sales Cross 85,000 Units In 11 Months
Second Generation Honda Amaze Sales Cross 85,000 Units In 11 Months
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.94 Lakh
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.94 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG Cars Will Be Electrified From 2021
Mercedes-AMG Cars Will Be Electrified From 2021
Honda Amaze Gets New Top-End VX CVT Variant; Prices Start At Rs. 8.56 Lakh
Honda Amaze Gets New Top-End VX CVT Variant; Prices Start At Rs. 8.56 Lakh
Benelli TRK 502 Range Prices Hiked By Rs. 10,000
Benelli TRK 502 Range Prices Hiked By Rs. 10,000
Electric Vehicle Study Sees Opportunity For Utilities
Electric Vehicle Study Sees Opportunity For Utilities
Honda CBR650R: All You Need To Know
Honda CBR650R: All You Need To Know
Ford Figo Prices Revised; Top Variants Get Cheaper By Up To Rs., 39,000
Ford Figo Prices Revised; Top Variants Get Cheaper By Up To Rs., 39,000
Huawei Launches 'World's First' 5G Communications Hardware For Automotive Industry
Huawei Launches 'World's First' 5G Communications Hardware For Automotive Industry
2019 Triumph Speed Twin: What To Expect
2019 Triumph Speed Twin: What To Expect
Updated 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Spotted At Dealership Yard
Updated 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Spotted At Dealership Yard
Toyota Establishes Research Institute In China To Study Hydrogen, Green Technologies
Toyota Establishes Research Institute In China To Study Hydrogen, Green Technologies

Latest Cars

6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.1
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹ 2.15 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
BMW Z4

BMW Z4

₹ 76.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Bugatti models

x
Royal Enfield Classic 500 1/12 Scale Model Is Now Available For Sale
Royal Enfield Classic 500 1/12 Scale Model Is Now Available For Sale
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Indian Motorcycle To Introduce Two New FTR 1200 Models
Indian Motorcycle To Introduce Two New FTR 1200 Models
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Starts Arriving At Dealerships
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Starts Arriving At Dealerships
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities