Bugatti Divo: 5 Things You Need To Know

The Bugatti Divo is probably the most teased Bugatti ever. The teaser images of the car have been doing the rounds for such a long time now that we've almost lost track of the number of sketches and pictures the company has shared. But there's good reason for that; the Bugatti Divo finally was showcased at the Pebble Beach Concours and it's probably one of the most radical looking Bugatti's we've seen in some time. It's jaw-dropping gorgeous and it is Bugatti's most outrageous supercar ever built.

Here are 5 Things You Should know about the Bugatti Divo:

The new Bugatti Divo will see a limited production run of just 40 units globally and will cost a whopping 5 Million Euros or upwards of Rs 40 Crore for each model.

Only current owners of the Chiron are eligible to get their hands on the Divo and as expected, even at €5 Million, all 40 units have already been sold out even before launch.

Advertisement

Under the skin, the Divo is based on the Chiron and shares the same 8-litre quad-turbo W16 engine that makes 1479 bhp of max power and gets from 0-100 kmph in just 2.4 seconds! Because of the aero kit though it's slower than the Chiron and top speed is rated at 380 kmph compared to 420 kmph of the Chiron.

The advanced aerodynamic package on the Divo makes it look gorgeous and in fact helps it yield an extra downforce of 90 kg when compared to the Chiron. Overall the Divo has 1,005 pounds of downforce. Even with the added aero work, the Divo is still 34 kilograms lighter than the Chiron.

The name Divo is not a randomly picked name for the new Bugatti hypercar. It is a tribute to legendary French racing driver Alberto Divo who was a two time winner of the legendary Targa Florio race back in the 1920s.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.