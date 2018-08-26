New Cars and Bikes in India

Bugatti Divo: 5 Things You Need To Know

Here are 5 Things You Should know about the Bugatti Divo.

View Photos

The Bugatti Divo is probably the most teased Bugatti ever. The teaser images of the car have been doing the rounds for such a long time now that we've almost lost track of the number of sketches and pictures the company has shared. But there's good reason for that; the Bugatti Divo finally was showcased at the Pebble Beach Concours and it's probably one of the most radical looking Bugatti's we've seen in some time. It's jaw-dropping gorgeous and it is Bugatti's most outrageous supercar ever built.

Here are 5 Things You Should know about the Bugatti Divo:

The new Bugatti Divo will see a limited production run of just 40 units globally and will cost a whopping 5 Million Euros or upwards of Rs 40 Crore for each model.

Only current owners of the Chiron are eligible to get their hands on the Divo and as expected, even at €5 Million, all 40 units have already been sold out even before launch.

Advertisement

Under the skin, the Divo is based on the Chiron and shares the same 8-litre quad-turbo W16 engine that makes 1479 bhp of max power and gets from 0-100 kmph in just 2.4 seconds! Because of the aero kit though it's slower than the Chiron and top speed is rated at 380 kmph compared to 420 kmph of the Chiron.

The advanced aerodynamic package on the Divo makes it look gorgeous and in fact helps it yield an extra downforce of 90 kg when compared to the Chiron. Overall the Divo has 1,005 pounds of downforce. Even with the added aero work, the Divo is still 34 kilograms lighter than the Chiron.

0 Comments

The name Divo is not a randomly picked name for the new Bugatti hypercar. It is a tribute to legendary French racing driver Alberto Divo who was a two time winner of the legendary Targa Florio race back in the 1920s.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Bugatti Divo Bugatti Bugatti Cars

Latest News

Bugatti Divo: 5 Things You Need To Know
Bugatti Divo: 5 Things You Need To Know
F1: Force India Finishes Belgian GP Qualifying At P3 And P4; Hamilton On Pole
F1: Force India Finishes Belgian GP Qualifying At P3 And P4; Hamilton On Pole
Tata Motors Rolls-Out Its 1500th Safari Storme GS800 For The Indian Army
Tata Motors Rolls-Out Its 1500th Safari Storme GS800 For The Indian Army
Volkswagen CEO Received Memorandum About Emissions Cheating Fallout - NDR
Volkswagen CEO Received Memorandum About Emissions Cheating Fallout - NDR
Ford GT '68 Heritage Edition Unveiled At Laguna Seca; To Be Made Available In Limited Numbers
Ford GT '68 Heritage Edition Unveiled At Laguna Seca; To Be Made Available In Limited Numbers
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Confirms That The Company Will Remain Public
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Confirms That The Company Will Remain Public
New 2019 BMW Z4 Revealed
New 2019 BMW Z4 Revealed
The Bugatti Divo Is Finally Here, Costs 5 Million Euros But You Can't Buy One!
The Bugatti Divo Is Finally Here, Costs 5 Million Euros But You Can't Buy One!
Jeep Compass Recalled For Faulty Brake System Globally; India Models Unaffected
Jeep Compass Recalled For Faulty Brake System Globally; India Models Unaffected
Production-Spec Mahindra Marazzo Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Production-Spec Mahindra Marazzo Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Maruti Suzuki To Open 100 Nexa Exclusive Service Outlets Soon
Maruti Suzuki To Open 100 Nexa Exclusive Service Outlets Soon
Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched At Rs. 23.49 Lakh, For Existing Customers
Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched At Rs. 23.49 Lakh, For Existing Customers
Triumph Moto2 Set For Debut At British GP
Triumph Moto2 Set For Debut At British GP
MV Agusta Recalls Bikes Over Fork Issue
MV Agusta Recalls Bikes Over Fork Issue
Maruti Suzuki Launches 'Quick Response Team' Initiative For Road Assistance
Maruti Suzuki Launches 'Quick Response Team' Initiative For Road Assistance

Latest Cars

7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 37.44 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

₹ 2.98 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.8
MINI 5 door

MINI 5 door

₹ 38.92 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
MINI Cooper Convertible

MINI Cooper Convertible

₹ 43.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

87 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

126 Swift Cars

Available
Used Swift Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 85,000
More Hatchback Cars

106 Swift DZire Cars

Available
Used Swift DZire Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

25 Safari Cars

Available
Used Safari Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Bugatti models

x
The Bugatti Divo Is Finally Here, Costs 5 Million Euros But You Can't Buy One!
The Bugatti Divo Is Finally Here, Costs 5 Million Euros But You Can't Buy One!
Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched At Rs. 23.49 Lakh, For Existing Customers
Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched At Rs. 23.49 Lakh, For Existing Customers
TVS Radeon vs Hero Splendor Plus vs Honda CD 110 Dream DX vs Bajaj Platina: Price Comparison
TVS Radeon vs Hero Splendor Plus vs Honda CD 110 Dream DX vs Bajaj Platina: Price Comparison
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities