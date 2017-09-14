Bugatti Chiron Sets World Record In Under 42 Seconds

The 1,500 bhp super car from Bugatti has accelerated from a standing start to 400kmph and braked back to a standstill in just 42 seconds. This is the fastest time ever reached and officially measured for a production vehicle throughout the world. The run was supervised and officially certified by SGS-TUV Saar, part of SGS, the world leader in inspection, testing, verification and certification. The Chiron completed the distance of 3.112 kms with Juan Pablo Montoya, winner of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix at the helm. Around 300 out of total 500 vehicles manufactured, have already been sold. Bugatti is presenting the 0-400-0 world record Chiron at the 67th International Motor Show (IAA) which is being held in Frankfurt this month.

The Chiron is to be built at the company's headquarters in Molsheim. Only 500 of these exceptional cars are to be produced. The basic price is €2.4 million net. With the new carbon fibre monocoque, a newly designed adaptive chassis, tyres developed especially for Bugatti and other innovative technologies, the Chiron is not only a champion in terms of maximum acceleration but is, for the first time, also an agile, modern Bugatti with handling that ensures maximum driving pleasure.

Power to the Bugatti Chiron comes from a new 8.0-litre W16 engine that churns out 1478hp of power and 1600Nm of torque. The Chiron can go from standstill to 100Kmph in just 2.5 seconds, with 200 kmph coming in just 6.5 seconds. The top-speed of the Chiron is 420 kmph.

