Bugatti Centodieci Unveiled At Pebble Beach Car Show 2019

Bugatti has unveiled yet another exotic and a super exclusive model at the ongoing Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, christened Bugatti Centodieci. The name translates to the number 110 in Italian and pays homage to the French supercar maker's iconic EB110 that was built in 1991. Interestingly, the EB110 itself was built to mark the company's founder, Ettore Bugatti's 110th birthday. The company will be making only 10 examples of this beautiful Bugatti Centodieci, and the prices will start at EUR 8 million, which is around ₹ 63.14 crore as per current exchange rates.

Talking about the new limited-edition Bugatti Centodieci, Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti, said, "With the Centodieci we pay homage to the EB110 super sports car which was built in the' 1990s and is very much a part of our tradition-steeped history. With the EB110, Bugatti catapulted itself to the top of the automotive world once again after 1956 with a new model." He further added, "We are proud of our long Bugatti history, of which the EB110 is very much a part. That's why we're celebrating a reinterpretation of this extraordinary vehicle with the Centodieci - Italian for 110."

In terms of design, the Bugatti Centodieci takes inspiration from the original EB110

With the Bugatti Centodieci, the carmaker has taken a more aggressive design approach, calling it the three-dimensional design. The new Centodieci might look like one of the most radical Bugattis of modern times, but the car does take some inspiration from the original EB110. For instance, the signature Bugatti Horseshoe grille is much smaller than the ones seen on current models like - Chiron, Divo, or the La Voiture Noire. Also, the three-section air intakes upfront is inspired by the EB110. Furthermore, the signature C-shaped B-pillar seen on the modern Bugatti cars has also been replaced by five diamond-shaped air inlets. The rear section comes with a larger spoiler, a stylish eight-piece LED taillight element, and a massive rear grille along with a mean-looking performance diffuser, and quad exhaust pipes.

Bugatti Centodieci gets stylish LED taillamp band with a massive rear grille along with a mean-looking performance diffuser, and quad exhaust pipes.

The company says that they wanted to Centodieci to be sportier and more extreme than the Bugatti Chiron and Divo hyper sports cars, yet elegant and timeless like the La Voiture Noire. "The challenge was not to allow oneself be captivated too much by the design of the historic vehicle and work solely in retrospect, but instead to create a modern interpretation of the shape and technology of that time," says Achim Anscheidt, Head Designer at Bugatti. The automaker went as far as using a lightweight windshield wiper and filigree exterior mirrors to cut weight.

The new Bugatti Centodieci comes with an 8.0-litre W16 engine that is capable of churning out a monstrous 1,577 bhp at 7,000 rpm. The car is capable of going from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.4 seconds, 0-200 kmph in 6.1 seconds, and 0-300 kmph in 13.1 seconds, before reaching its electronically limited top speed of 380 kmph, which seems like a bit low for a Bugatti, doesn't it?

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.