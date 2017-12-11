Bugatti Announces Worldwide Recall Of Chiron. Here's Why

Bugatti has announced a worldwide recall of the Chiron supercar to fix faulty welds in the front seat recliner brackets. The French luxury car-makers recently informed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), U.S. auto safety regulators that all the 47 Chiron sold around the globe will be a part of the recall. However, the company did not reveal how many of these models are affected. To add to the exclusivity that Bugatti offers with the $3 million supercar, the company will send a "Flying Doctor" as part of the concierge that will fix the issue.

Cedric Davy, Bugatti's marketing manager has confirmed that all the 47 models sold are a part of this recall, out of which 12 are in the US. The Volkswagen-owned company will retrieve and transport the affected Chiron's to one of the 12 Bugatti dealers in the US for inspection. Any defect will be fixed free of cost.

Limited to only 500 units, the Bugatti Chiron is the company's latest hypercar which comes with a new 8.0-litre W16 engine that is capable of churning out 1478hp and 1600Nm of torque. With a top speed of 420kmph, the Chiron can go from 0-100kmph in just 2.5 seconds, while 200kmph comes up in 6.5 seconds. Out of the 500 units produced, one third of the production was already sold out even before it made its official debut at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. Claimed to be the world's fastest production super sports car, the Chiron is the successor of the Veyron, which held the record for many years.

