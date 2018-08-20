New Cars and Bikes in India

Buddh International Circuit To Hold Track Day On September 2, 2018

The Buddh International Circuit or BIC will host an open time trial track day for cars and bikes on September 2, 2018.

View Photos
BIC to hold car and two wheeler track day

The Buddh International Circuit, India's only Grade 1 circuit, which held the Indian Grand Prix in 2011, 2012 and 2013, will hold an open track day on September 2, 2018. The event, which will be run as a time trial will include both cars and two wheelers and will have independent slots for normal cars, sports cars, bikes below 400cc and bikes above 400cc. Participants will be able to use 30 min driving slots for cars or 25 min riding slots for two wheelers in order to enjoy the track for a safe - yet fast driving or riding experience. The last date for registrations is August 30, 2018. Incidentally, the BIC is also where India's most credible automotive awards, the NDTV Car And Bike Awards hosts its jury round to test the best cars and bikes of the year. 

The cost structure is as follows:

Class Time Slot Cost Per Driver / Rider
Cars 30 mins 6500
Sports Cars / Supercars 30 mins 9500
Bikes upto 400cc 25 mins 2750
Superbikes 25 mins 3900

 

2018 hero xtreme 200r first ride

Drivers or riders are also given the option of sharing their cars or bikes on track for their respective sessions. Since this is will be a timed session, the track will also provide the option of attaching a timed transponder to the car in order to record track times. While there is no real 'competition' at this particular track day and all participants are expected to follow track rules to the T, having a quick lap time always helps with bragging rights.

Advertisement
maruti suzuki baleno

The BIC also offers the option of having a passenger sit in the car while the driver is driving (with safety gear of course) or a guest at the pitlane at a nominal fee so that more people can enjoy the atmosphere that a professional track can offer. Teams or drivers are also allowed mechanics at a nominal fee in case some work or tuning needs to be done on the cars.

2e1i01qg

While drivers and riders from Delhi have frequented the track on a regular basis, there have been a steady increase in cars/drivers and bikers from different cities - as far as the likes of Mumbai and even Bangalore who have trucked their cars to the track in order to participate in the BIC track days. While the track day culture has been prevalent in countries abroad for decades now, the fact that this is happening in India and at an almost monthly basis is great and should definitely be encouraged.

0 Comments

For More information, you can get in touch with the good folks at the BIC on the phone at +91 120 4429499 / 98 or email them at bic.timetrial@jalindia.co.in 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Buddh International circuit bic trackday trackday india

Latest News

Buddh International Circuit To Hold Track Day On September 2, 2018
Buddh International Circuit To Hold Track Day On September 2, 2018
Honda Crosses 1 Crore Sales Milestone In Gujarat, Goa And Maharashtra
Honda Crosses 1 Crore Sales Milestone In Gujarat, Goa And Maharashtra
Benelli Imperiale 400: What We Know So Far
Benelli Imperiale 400: What We Know So Far
Saudi PIF In Talks To Invest In Tesla Rival Lucid Motors
Saudi PIF In Talks To Invest In Tesla Rival Lucid Motors
MondialMoto Plans V5-Powered Superbike
MondialMoto Plans V5-Powered Superbike
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India: Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India: Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh
New Generation Mitsubishi Outlander Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 31.95 Lakh
New Generation Mitsubishi Outlander Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 31.95 Lakh
'Tearful' Musk Aims For $25,000 Tesla Car For The Masses
'Tearful' Musk Aims For $25,000 Tesla Car For The Masses
FCA To Manufacture Key Components For Jeep Plug-In Hybrid At Ohio Plant
FCA To Manufacture Key Components For Jeep Plug-In Hybrid At Ohio Plant
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Highlights: Specifications, Images, Features, Prices
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Highlights: Specifications, Images, Features, Prices
Hyundai India Announces Investment In Mobility Service Provider, Revv
Hyundai India Announces Investment In Mobility Service Provider, Revv
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift: What To Expect
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift: What To Expect
Dhruv Mohite Consolidates Championship Lead In Round 3 Of 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup
Dhruv Mohite Consolidates Championship Lead In Round 3 Of 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Top 10 Things You Need To Know About The Facelift
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Top 10 Things You Need To Know About The Facelift
Volvo, Eicher To Push Electric Solutions For Public Transport
Volvo, Eicher To Push Electric Solutions For Public Transport

Latest Cars

8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 37.44 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

₹ 2.98 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.8
MINI 5 door

MINI 5 door

₹ 38.92 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
MINI Cooper Convertible

MINI Cooper Convertible

₹ 43.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 10.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

89 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

131 Swift Cars

Available
Used Swift Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 85,000
More Hatchback Cars

108 Swift DZire Cars

Available
Used Swift DZire Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

24 Safari Cars

Available
Used Safari Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Popular Car Models

Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5.07 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.56 - 6.36 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
View More
x
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India: Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India: Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Highlights: Specifications, Images, Features, Prices
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Highlights: Specifications, Images, Features, Prices
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities