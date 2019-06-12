BS6 Two-Wheeler Technology To Be Delivered From September 2019: Continental

The Indian auto industry is just months away from meeting with Bharat Stage 6 norms. It is one of the biggest transitions the industry will undergo and the aim is to drastically reduce emission levels. The entire industry including automakers and component suppliers are gearing up to meet the deadline while some are planning to be ready with the technology beforehand in a bid to ensure smooth transition from BS4 to BS6. Honda has already unveiled the BS6 compliant Activa 125 today and Continental which is the supplier of Fuel Injection (FI) system and powertrain component to many two-wheeler makers has said that it will be ready with its BS6 technology in the Q2 of calendar year 2019, starting September.

Speaking with carandbike, Prashanth Doreswamy, Managing Director and Marketing Head, Continental India said, "Some of the new products which will be launching along with BS6, to start with two-wheelers are the FI systems. Most of the two-wheelers use the carburettors and EFI systems will be required to meet BS6 norms. There we have invested a lot. We have developed products which are exclusive for countries like India which can operate in extreme temperatures and it has been developed locally in India. It will also be locally manufactured and we have a set up a new line in Bangalore to manufacture this system. The second one is fuel supply units used to supply fuel from the tank to the EFI system which also will be localized. From Q3 (September or October) you will see us ramping up the products. I don't think that any customer of ours (OEMs) will want to rush it at the last moment and they would like to be well prepared. So you should see systematic launch happening from September."

Doreswamy also mentioned about coming up with BS6 compliant powertrains for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles during the almost at the same time when it will be ready with BS6 compliant EFI for two-wheelers. However, the integration of technology in both cases will -depend on automakers. According to continental, its two-wheeler clients are planning to introduce their BS6 models in 2019 itself.

