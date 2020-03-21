TVS Motor Company has launched the BS6 model of the XL100 moped, with prices starting at ₹ 43,889. The BS6 XL100 gets a 99.7 cc motor which is now fuel-injected and makes 4.3 bhp at 6,000 rpm along with a peak torque of 6.5 Nm at 3,500 rpm. There is no drop in the engine or power output of the BS6 XL100 in comparison to the BS4 model. The fuel efficiency does go up by 15 per cent on the BS6 models. The moped will be available in three variants, which are the Heavy Duty i-Touchstart, the Heavy Duty i-Touchstart special edition and the top-spec Comfort i-Touchstart model. The complete price list is given below. The prices of the BS6 models are about ₹ 3,500 more expensive than the BS4 models.

(2020 BS6 TVS XL100 Heavy Duty) TVS XL 100 35,198 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

BS6 TVS XL100 Ex-showroom, Price Heavy Duty i-Touchstart ₹ 43,889 Heavy Duty i-Touchstart SE ₹ 43,994 Comfort i-Touchstart ₹ 44,614

In terms of styling and design, the BS6 TVS XL100 stay more or less similar to the BS4 models but it does weigh 1.5 kg more than the BS4 models. The BS6 version weighs 85.5 kg, while the BS4 model weighed about 84 kg. The company says that the TVS XL100 now gets better pickup and gets on-board diagnostics indicator, which is a check engine lamp along with other tell-tale lights near the analogue instrument console. The integrated starter generator is a feature which was introduced on the XL100 in 2018 and the moped also gets a USB charging point for mobile devices.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.