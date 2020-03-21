New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 TVS XL100 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 43,889

TVS Motor Company has launched the BS6 XL100 moped, with prices starting at Rs. 43,889. The moped now gets a fuel-injected motor in order to be BS6 compliant.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
There will be three variants of the TVS XL100 on offer

Highlights

  • The styling on the BS6 TVS XL100 stays the same as before
  • The power and torque output stays the same
  • The updated XL100 Heavy Duty range was launched in 2018

TVS Motor Company has launched the BS6 model of the XL100 moped, with prices starting at ₹ 43,889. The BS6 XL100 gets a 99.7 cc motor which is now fuel-injected and makes 4.3 bhp at 6,000 rpm along with a peak torque of 6.5 Nm at 3,500 rpm. There is no drop in the engine or power output of the BS6 XL100 in comparison to the BS4 model. The fuel efficiency does go up by 15 per cent on the BS6 models. The moped will be available in three variants, which are the Heavy Duty i-Touchstart, the Heavy Duty i-Touchstart special edition and the top-spec Comfort i-Touchstart model. The complete price list is given below. The prices of the BS6 models are about ₹ 3,500 more expensive than the BS4 models. 

tvs xl100 heavy duty

(2020 BS6 TVS XL100 Heavy Duty)

TVS XL 100

35,198 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS XL 100

BS6 TVS XL100 Ex-showroom, Price
Heavy Duty i-Touchstart ₹ 43,889
Heavy Duty i-Touchstart SE ₹ 43,994
Comfort i-Touchstart ₹ 44,614
0 Comments

In terms of styling and design, the BS6 TVS XL100 stay more or less similar to the BS4 models but it does weigh 1.5 kg more than the BS4 models. The BS6 version weighs 85.5 kg, while the BS4 model weighed about 84 kg. The company says that the TVS XL100 now gets better pickup and gets on-board diagnostics indicator, which is a check engine lamp along with other tell-tale lights near the analogue instrument console. The integrated starter generator is a feature which was introduced on the XL100 in 2018 and the moped also gets a USB charging point for mobile devices.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS XL 100 with Immediate Rivals

TVS XL 100
TVS
XL 100

TVS XL 100 Alternatives

TVS XL 100 Comfort
TVS XL 100 Comfort
₹ 35,349 *
Bajaj CT 100
Bajaj CT 100
₹ 38,330 - 47,246 *
TVS XL HD
TVS XL HD
₹ 38,739 - 46,604 *
Hero HF Dawn
Hero HF Dawn
₹ 40,493 *
TVS Sport
TVS Sport
₹ 43,098 - 49,790 *
Bajaj CT 110
Bajaj CT 110
₹ 43,451 - 50,169 *
Bajaj Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
₹ 46,098 *
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
₹ 46,175 - 49,294 *
Yamaha Saluto RX
Yamaha Saluto RX
₹ 51,165 - 52,222 *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Tata Motors To Curtail Production At Pune Plant From March 23 Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic
Tata Motors To Curtail Production At Pune Plant From March 23 Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic
Chinese Automaker BYD Is Now The Largest Producer Of Face Masks
Chinese Automaker BYD Is Now The Largest Producer Of Face Masks
Royal Enfield BS4 Motorcycles Sold Out
Royal Enfield BS4 Motorcycles Sold Out
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities