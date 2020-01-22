New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 TVS Star City+ Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 62,034

TVS Motor Company has launched the BS6 version of the TVS Star City+ with prices starting at Rs. 62,034 for the monotone variant and Rs. 62,534 for the dual-tone variant. Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The BS6 TVS Star City+ gets added features along with a BS6 engine

Highlights

  • The BS6 TVS Star City+ will have two variants
  • It gets newly added features as well
  • It goes up against the Bajaj Platina 110 & Hero HF Deluxe

TVS is fast making the transition from BS4 to BS6 in its portfolio and now, it has launched the BS6 compliant Star City+ in India. The monotone variant is priced at ₹ 62,034 while the dual-tone variant is priced at ₹ 62,534. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. When compared to the BS4 model of the Star City+, the prices have gone up by up to ₹ 7,600 or so. The BS6 model of the Star City+ gets a new LED headlamp and a redesigned fairing along with newly designed rear view mirrors as well. The new Star City+ also gets added features like a new part-digital part-analogue console, dual-tone seat, a USB mobile charger and 5-step adjustable shock absorbers at the rear.

Also Read: BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 To Be Launched In India On January 30, 2020

TVS Star City Plus

49,336 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Star City Plus

6j2gtamo

(The BS6 TVS Star City+ gets a bunch of added features as well)

0 Comments

The biggest change of course is the new 109 cc BS6 compliant engine which is fuel-injected. The BS6 TVS Star City+ makes 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 4-speed gearbox and the commuter motorcycle has a top speed of 90 kmph. TVS offers its ETFi or Eco-Thrust fuel injection technology in the Star City+ which leads to an increase in fuel efficiency by 15 per cent. TVS also says that the refinement and the rideablity of the motorcycle has improved significantly and maintenance will be easier too. The bike has a kerb weight of 116 kg. It goes up against the likes of the Bajaj Platina 110 and the Hero HF Deluxe.

Compare TVS Star City Plus with Immediate Rivals

TVS Star City Plus
TVS
Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus Alternatives

Yamaha Saluto RX
Yamaha Saluto RX
₹ 51,165 - 59,311 *
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
₹ 51,470 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 52,138 - 52,445 *
Mahindra Centuro Rockstar
Mahindra Centuro Rockstar
₹ 52,450 *
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
₹ 46,175 - 61,737 *
Bajaj Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
₹ 46,098 - 53,397 *
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 52,941 - 60,527 *
Hero Splendor Pro
Hero Splendor Pro
₹ 53,150 - 55,136 *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 55,004 - 55,310 *
View More
