TVS is fast making the transition from BS4 to BS6 in its portfolio and now, it has launched the BS6 compliant Star City+ in India. The monotone variant is priced at ₹ 62,034 while the dual-tone variant is priced at ₹ 62,534. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. When compared to the BS4 model of the Star City+, the prices have gone up by up to ₹ 7,600 or so. The BS6 model of the Star City+ gets a new LED headlamp and a redesigned fairing along with newly designed rear view mirrors as well. The new Star City+ also gets added features like a new part-digital part-analogue console, dual-tone seat, a USB mobile charger and 5-step adjustable shock absorbers at the rear.

(The BS6 TVS Star City+ gets a bunch of added features as well)

The biggest change of course is the new 109 cc BS6 compliant engine which is fuel-injected. The BS6 TVS Star City+ makes 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 4-speed gearbox and the commuter motorcycle has a top speed of 90 kmph. TVS offers its ETFi or Eco-Thrust fuel injection technology in the Star City+ which leads to an increase in fuel efficiency by 15 per cent. TVS also says that the refinement and the rideablity of the motorcycle has improved significantly and maintenance will be easier too. The bike has a kerb weight of 116 kg. It goes up against the likes of the Bajaj Platina 110 and the Hero HF Deluxe.

