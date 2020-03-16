New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 TVS NTorq 125 Specifications Revealed

TVS Motor Company has revealed the specifications of the BS6 NTorq 125 scooter. The power output reduces marginally but the peak torque output stays the same. The engine is now fuel-injected.

| Published:
The prices for the BS6 TVS NTorq start at Rs. 65,975 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • The BS6 TVS NTorq 125 gets a fuel-injected motor
  • The power output drops marginally on the BS6 model
  • The BS6 NTorq also gets a bigger fuel tank with a capacity of 5.8 litres

TVS Motor Company has revealed the specifications of the BS6 compliant TVS NTorq 125 scooter. The BS6 NTorq now gets a fuel-injected 124.8 cc single-cylinder motor that makes 9.1 bhp at 7,000 rpm, just 0.1 bhp less than the BS4 model. The torque output stays the same at 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine continues to be paired with a CVT unit. The other update is that the fuel tank capacity goes up to 5.8-litres from 5 litres. Thanks to BS6 compliance, the scooter now weighs 1.9 kg heavier than the outgoing model and has a total kerb weight of 118 kg. The drum brake version of the NTorq 125 is ₹ 65,975 and the disc brake version is priced at ₹ 69,975. The NTorq 125 Race Edition is priced at ₹ 69,975 (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Ntorq 125

65,518 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Ntorq 125

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market of TVS Motor Company are under pressure in February 2020, with overall domestic two-wheeler sales falling by 26.7 per cent in February 2020, down from 2,31,582 units in February 2020 to 1,69,684 units in February 2020. Overall sales of TVS skidded by 15.4 per cent in February 2020, down from 2, 99,353 units in February 2019, to 2, 53,261 units in the same month a year later.

TVS Motor Company is in the process of moving all products to Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations which will come into effect from April 1, 2020. TVS said in a statement that the company is reducing dealer level BS-IV stock in the domestic market and is confident of retailing all existing BS4 stock within March 2020. However, the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to impact on supply of certain components for production of BS6 vehicles. All efforts are on to normalise this at the earliest, the company said.

