BS6 TVS Jupiter Specifications Revealed

TVS Motor Company has revealed the technical specifications of the BS6 TVS Jupiter ahead of its official launch. Although it must be noted that the prices have been announced! There will be three models on offer, which are the Standard, ZX and Classic. The standard variant is priced at ₹ 61,449 and the ZX model is priced at ₹ 63,449. The top spec Classic variant is priced at ₹ 67,911 (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). All BS6 Jupiter variants get drum brakes at the rear. There is on confirmation whether TVS will offer an optional disc brake setup in future or not.

(The TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi is the first in the Jupiter portfolio to become BS6 compliant)

The BS6 TVS Jupiter now gets a 109 cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor that is fuel-injected and makes 7.3 bhp at 5,000 rpm, which is drop of just 0.5 bhp. The peak torque output stays the same at 8.4 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Other significant changes include the battery being moved from under the seat to the front apron, which results in the underseat stowage capacity seeing an increase from 17 litres to 21 litres. The fuel tank capacity also goes up from 5 litres to 6 litres, which means better range. The kerb weight of the scooter increases by just 1 kg on account of BS6 compliance and TVS says that the scooter offers up to 15 per cent more efficiency as well. TVS showrooms have already begun taking bookings for the BS6 Jupiter and we expect deliveries to commence in the coming week or two.

TVS also revealed the specifications of the BS6 compliant TVS NTorq 125 scooter. The BS6 NTorq now gets a fuel-injected 124.8 cc single-cylinder motor that makes 9.1 bhp at 7,000 rpm, just 0.1 bhp less than the BS4 model.

