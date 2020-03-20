New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 Prices Revealed

TVS Motor Company has revealed the prices of the BS6 Apache RTR 180. The prices now start at Rs. 1.01 lakh, while the BS4 model was priced at Rs. 94,746 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

There are no changes to cosmetic updates and features on the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180

Highlights

  • The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 is priced at Rs. 1.01 lakh (ex-Delhi)
  • The weight of the motorcycle increases by 2 kg
  • The power goes up marginally & torque stays the same

TVS Motor Company has announced the prices of the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180. The motorcycle is now priced at ₹ 1.01 lakh, which is an increase of ₹ 6,700 over the BS4 model of the same bike. Interestingly, the BS6 transition has led to a tiny increase on the power output on the Apache RTR 180. The motorcycle continues to be powered by a 177.4 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which now makes 16.5 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of peak torque coming in at 7,000 rpm. The engine is now fuel-injected as well. The BS4 motor made 16.3 bhp of peak power at 6,500 rpm and the peak torque of 15.5 Nm came in 500 rpms lower. The kerb weight of the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 goes up from 139 kg (BS4 model) to 141 kg.

(2020 BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180)

TVS Apache RTR 180

TVS Apache RTR 180

The only change is to the engine. The overall design and styling of the motorcycle stays the same along with the features on offer. The motorcycle continues to get the same colour options which are Pearl White, Gloss Black, Matte Blue and T Grey. It continues to get telescopic front forks upfront along with gas-filled shock absorbers at the rear. There is a 270 mm petal disc up front and 200 mm disc at the rear as well. The motorcycle also gets a single-channel ABS as standard.

The BS6 Apache RTR 180 also gets a shortened wheelbase and increased ground clearance. The wheelbase now stands at 1,300 mm as opposed to 1,336 mm while the ground clearance increases from 165 mm to 170 mm.

