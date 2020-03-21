BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180: All You Need To Know

TVS Motor Company has launched the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 in India. The motorcycle is priced at ₹ 1.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it is available in just one variant. Nothing changes on the motorcycle in terms of features and styling. The engine of course is now BS6 compliant and there are few changes in terms of dimensions and weight. The features on the motorcycle stay the same with the exception of the GTT or glide through technology, which a neat addition. We tell you everything you need to know about the new BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180.

Engine

The BS6 Apache RTR 180 is now BS6 compliant and the 177.4 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor now makes 16.5 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of peak torque coming in at 7,000 rpm. The engine is now fuel-injected as well. The BS4 motor made 16.3 bhp of peak power at 6,500 rpm and the peak torque of 15.5 Nm came in 500 rpms lower.

(BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180)

Features

The motorcycle continues to get a single-channel ABS and a part digital-part analogue instrument console. A new feature addition is TVS' Glide Through Technology. The engine offers a constant pull at very rpms, so that the use of clutch is minimised and the motorcycle can move at crawling speeds with zero gear changes and clutch use. This makes going in stop and go traffic much easier.

Dimensions

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 is now heavier by 2 kg, with the kerb weight being 141 kg. The BS6 Apache RTR 180 also gets a shortened wheelbase and increased ground clearance. The wheelbase now stands at 1,300 mm as opposed to 1,336 mm while the ground clearance increases from 165 mm to 170 mm. The height, width and the length of the motorcycle stays the same.

(2020 BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180)

Styling

The styling on the motorcycle stays the same as before, there are no changes on that front. The motorcycle is one of the oldest models in TVS' Apache series and the styling and design hasn't changed in a while now. The prominence is currently on the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

Pricing

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 is priced at ₹ 1.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It carries a premium of about ₹ 7,000 over the BS4 model, which was priced at ₹ 94,746.

