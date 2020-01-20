BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 Launch Date Revealed

With most two-wheeler manufacturers moving to Bharat Stage 6 emission regulations, TVS Motor Company is also ready to launch the BS6 compliant model of its flagship model, the Apache RR 310. Since its launch in December 2017, the TVS Apache RR 310 has gotten a number of updates which include a race-tuned slipper clutch, new windscreen and a new colour scheme too. The 2020 BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 will feature a BS6 compliant engine of course and along with a few changes.

Also Read: 2020 BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 Spotted Testing

TVS Apache RR 310 2.46 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(The new BS6 RR 310 gets a brand new full-colour TFT instrument console, which could possibly get TVS' SmartXonnect system)

Pictures of the new motorcycle show that the 2020 Apache RR 310 gets a fresh colour scheme with new graphics and a brand new full colour TFT instrument console, in place of the old unit. This one too is a vertical unit and has a rectangular shape. We believe this unit will be easier to read on the go, thanks to its bright white backlight and now it offers much more information. We also expect the 2020 BS6 model of the RR 310 to get the TVS SmartXonnect system, possibly with features such as turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth telephony and so on. The left side switchgear also gets a new button for navigating through the menu on the instrument console. With the BS6 engine, there could be a slight drop in power and torque figures, similar to the recently launched BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the RTR 200 4V.

Also Read: 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 Slipper Clutch Review

The other update on the motorcycle that is readily visible is the new black, grey and red colour scheme with new graphics. The inner fairing seems to retain its gloss-black colour scheme though. We expect the BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 to carry a premium of around ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 12,000 over the current model. It will continue to go up against the likes of KTM RC390.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.