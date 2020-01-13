BS6 Tata Nexon, Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor Facelifts Revealed; Bookings Open

Tata Motors dropped the curtains off the Nexon, Tiago and Nexon facelifts that now meet the BS6 emission norms. The updated models are the first in the Tata line-up to meet the BS6 norms and sport revised styling for a fresh new look, along with new features and a higher price tag, according to the company. The Tata Nexon BS6 looks identical to the changes seen on the Nexon EV, while the Tiago and Tigor facelifts get updated to the Impact 2.0 design language along the lines of the upcoming Altroz. Bookings are now open for the new BS6 range with the token at ₹ 11,000. Tata says the launch is scheduled pan India later this month and will be available alongside the Altroz that goes on sale on January 22, 2020.

Commenting on the reveal, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, "Tata Motors has been vigorously working towards a seamless transition to BS6. We are delighted to have reached this milestone and are elated to be the first in the business to announce the introduction of an entire range of BS6 products at once. This newly designed and refreshed range is in alignment with sustainability guidelines while still delivering segment-leading performance. We hope that our new range will contribute towards a cleaner and greener India while providing innovative transport solutions to customers and industry alike."

The Tata Tigor facelift BS6 gets a revised front and will sport more features as well

At the outset, the Tata Tiago facelift BS6 gets a reworked design language and is the first major design update on the hatchback since its launch in 2016. The model gets a bold new grille with the honeycomb mesh and is underlined by chrome element. The bumper has been revised at the front and rear, along the lines of the Altroz, while the fog lamps get revised housing. The 2020 Tiago BS6 looks grown-up without changing the silhouette of the model.

The Tata Nexon facelift gets a more rugged styling than the older model, similar to the Nexon EV

The 2020 Tata Tigor facelift BS6 also gets the new grille and bumper, like the Tiago, while the new fog lamp housing now incorporates LED daytime running lights. The Humanity-line below the grille is finished in chrome and extends all the way till the headlamps on either side. With the Nexon facelift BS6, the subcompact SUV has lost its curvaceous styling for a more upmarket look. The new and upright grille with the chunky black bar in the middle and looks smart. The bumper has been reworked and includes a skid plate, while fog lamps get new housing and include the C-shaped chrome elements. The headlamps have been revised as well and get new LED daytime running lights.

All three models are expected to get feature upgrades, while the engine options will remain the same. It needs to be seen how different will be the power figures from the current range. The new models will be part of the 26 product showcases at the Auto Expo next month.

