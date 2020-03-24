BS6 Suzuki Intruder 155: All You Need To Know

The BS6 Suzuki Intruder was recently launched in India at a price of ₹ 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Suzuki has also announced the prices of the BS6 Access 125 and the Burgman Street scooters. After the Suzuki Gixxer 155 and the Gixxer SF 155, the Intruder is third BS6 motorcycle to be launched by the company. Plus, all three motorcycles share the same engine as well. We tell you everything you need to know about the BS6 Suzuki Intruder and what all changes along with the engine.

Engine

(The BS6 Suzuki Intruder is powered by a 154.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine)

The 2020 Suzuki Intruder BS6 gets the same 154.9 cc, all aluminium 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that is tuned to make about 13 bhp at 8000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 13.8 Nm at 6000 rpm. The motor comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine makes 0.4 bhp and 0.2 Nm less compared to the BS4 model. The motorcycle also gets the company's Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) claiming to offer improved fuel efficiency and smoother performance.

Features

Sadly, the BS6 Intruder does not get any new features or any such updates along with the BS6 motor. The cruiser motorcycle also continues to get the same fully digital instrument cluster and a small backrest for the pillion. There is a single-channel ABS on offer as well. The headlamp is a still a halogen unit, along with the LED daytime running lights.

Styling

(The BS4 Suzuki Intruder had a fuel-injected engine as well)

Also what stays unchanged are the looks and design of the motorcycle. It retains the wide handlebar, beefy tank shrouds, split seats, dual muffler exhaust and the panel on top of the headlamp. In fact, even the colour options stay the same. The 2020 Intruder BS6 is offered in three colour options - Metallic Matte Black / Candy Sanoma Red, Glass Sparkle Black / Metallic Matte Titanium Silver and Metallic Matte Titanium Silver.

Pricing and rivals

As mentioned earlier, the BS6 Suzuki Intruder is priced at ₹ 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is about ₹ 11,000 more expensive that the BS4 model. And as far as rivals go, the Intruder 155 goes up against the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 ABS. The Avenger Street 160 ABS is priced at ₹ 90,752 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

