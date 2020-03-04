New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Suzuki Gixxer, Gixxer SF Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 1.12 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd launched its first BS6 motorcycle models in the Gixxer 155 and the Gixxer SF 155. The Suzuki Gixxer 155 is priced at Rs. 1.12 lakh while the Gixxer SF 155 is priced at Rs. 1.22 lakh and the Gixxer SF MotoGP edition is priced at Rs. 1.23 lakh.

Both BS6 Suzuki Gixxer motorcycles do not get any other change apart from a BS6 engine

Highlights

  • The BS6 Suzuki Gixxer models were showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo
  • These bikes get a BS6 compliant 155 cc motor, making 13.4 bhp & 13.8 Nm
  • Both models will be available across all Suzuki dealerships immediately

The BS6 fever is gripping auto manufacturers hard and now Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited is the latest two-wheeler manufacturer to join the BS6 bandwagon. The Suzuki Gixxer and the Gixxer SF now get the Bharat Stage 6 treatment, after the Access 125, and have been launched at respective prices of ₹ 1, 11,871 and ₹ 1, 21,871. The Gixxer SF MotoGP edition is priced at ₹ 1, 22,900. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Suzuki had showcased these BS6 models at the 2020 Auto Expo and was one of the two mainstream two-wheeler manufacturers who participated at the biennial event as well.

Also Read: BS6 Suzuki Gixxer & Gixxer SF Showcased At Auto Expo 2020

Commenting on the launch of BS6 compliant Gixxer series, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, "We feel proud to announce the launch of our BS6 compliant Gixxer series, ahead of the regulation deadline. Suzuki Motorcycle India has plans to grow at a robust pace with its flagship brand, Gixxer. Both BS6 compliant Gixxer SF and Gixxer, designed keeping the Indian customers in mind, have become even more environment friendly without compromising on the overall power and performance."

Both motorcycles get the same 155 cc single-cylinder motor which is air-cooled and makes 13.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The power and torque output drop marginally from 14 bhp and 14 Nm on both motorcycles. The gearbox too stays the same, a 5-speed unit. Apart from the changes to the engine to make it BS6 compliant, the motorcycles stay exactly the same in all other aspects.

