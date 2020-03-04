The BS6 fever is gripping auto manufacturers hard and now Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited is the latest two-wheeler manufacturer to join the BS6 bandwagon. The Suzuki Gixxer and the Gixxer SF now get the Bharat Stage 6 treatment, after the Access 125, and have been launched at respective prices of ₹ 1, 11,871 and ₹ 1, 21,871. The Gixxer SF MotoGP edition is priced at ₹ 1, 22,900. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Suzuki had showcased these BS6 models at the 2020 Auto Expo and was one of the two mainstream two-wheeler manufacturers who participated at the biennial event as well.

Commenting on the launch of BS6 compliant Gixxer series, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, "We feel proud to announce the launch of our BS6 compliant Gixxer series, ahead of the regulation deadline. Suzuki Motorcycle India has plans to grow at a robust pace with its flagship brand, Gixxer. Both BS6 compliant Gixxer SF and Gixxer, designed keeping the Indian customers in mind, have become even more environment friendly without compromising on the overall power and performance."

Both motorcycles get the same 155 cc single-cylinder motor which is air-cooled and makes 13.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The power and torque output drop marginally from 14 bhp and 14 Nm on both motorcycles. The gearbox too stays the same, a 5-speed unit. Apart from the changes to the engine to make it BS6 compliant, the motorcycles stay exactly the same in all other aspects.

