BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 Pre-Bookings Begin

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. is ready to launch the BS6 compliant models of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 in the coming weeks. Some Suzuki dealerships in Delhi and Mumbai have already begun taking pre-bookings for these two models. Interested customers can pre-book the motorcycles by paying anywhere between ₹ 5,000 and ₹ 10,000. These bookings have started at a dealership level for now. Carandbike contacted a few Suzuki dealerships and we expect the Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 to be priced at a premium of ₹ 5,500 or so. The BS4 version of the Gixxer 250 is priced at ₹ 1.60 lakh and the Gixxer SF 250 is priced at ₹ 1.71 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 Showcased At 2020 Auto Expo

(The 2020 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 & Gixxer 250 now make 26 bhp at 9,300 rpm, and 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm)

The two bikes, Suzuki's premium commuter motorcycles in India, will continue with the same design and bodywork as the outgoing BS4 models. The power and torque output of the two motorcycles have gone through some changes after the switch over to meet the BS6 regulations. The 249 cc, single overhead cam, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine now makes the same 26 bhp, but comes in at a slightly higher 9,300 rpm. Peak torque has gone down by 0.4 Nm, from 22.6 Nm to 22.2 Nm on the BS6 model, but it arrives 200 rpm earlier, at 7,300 rpm. In terms of design and bodywork, the 2020 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 retains the same design as the outgoing model.

The overall dimension of the BS6 Gixxer 250 bikes remains unchanged. Its length continues to be 2,010 mm, and the width stays at 805 mm. The wheelbase and ground clearance on the motorcycle measures 1,340 mm and 165 mm respectively. The seat height on the motorcycle will be 800 mm, while the kerb weight will be 156 kg.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.