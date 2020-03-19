New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 Pre-Bookings Begin

Suzuki Motorcycle India has started taking pre-bookings for the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250. The motorcycles can be pre-booked for a token amount of anywhere between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 10,000. The pre-bookings have begun in Mumbai and Delhi, at dealership level.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Suzuki Gixxer 250 motorcycles were launched in 2019

Highlights

  • Suzuki will launch its BS6 250 cc bikes in the coming weeks
  • The motorcycles have the power output but the torque drops marginally
  • There will be no cosmetic updates to the BS6 Suzuki 250 cc bikes

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. is ready to launch the BS6 compliant models of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 in the coming weeks. Some Suzuki dealerships in Delhi and Mumbai have already begun taking pre-bookings for these two models. Interested customers can pre-book the motorcycles by paying anywhere between ₹ 5,000 and ₹ 10,000. These bookings have started at a dealership level for now. Carandbike contacted a few Suzuki dealerships and we expect the Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 to be priced at a premium of ₹ 5,500 or so. The BS4 version of the Gixxer 250 is priced at ₹ 1.60 lakh and the Gixxer SF 250 is priced at ₹ 1.71 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 Showcased At 2020 Auto Expo

Suzuki

Suzuki Bikes

Access 125

Hayabusa

Gixxer SF

Gixxer

Burgman Street 125

Intruder

Access 125 SE

Gixxer SF 250

Hayate EP

GSX R1000

Gixxer 250

GSX-S750

V-Strom 650XT

DR-Z50

V-Strom 1000

GSX-R1000R

RM-Z250

GSX S1000F

GSX S1000

RM-Z450

m6ir76dc

(The 2020 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 & Gixxer 250 now make 26 bhp at 9,300 rpm, and 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm)

The two bikes, Suzuki's premium commuter motorcycles in India, will continue with the same design and bodywork as the outgoing BS4 models. The power and torque output of the two motorcycles have gone through some changes after the switch over to meet the BS6 regulations. The 249 cc, single overhead cam, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine now makes the same 26 bhp, but comes in at a slightly higher 9,300 rpm. Peak torque has gone down by 0.4 Nm, from 22.6 Nm to 22.2 Nm on the BS6 model, but it arrives 200 rpm earlier, at 7,300 rpm. In terms of design and bodywork, the 2020 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 retains the same design as the outgoing model.

0 Comments

The overall dimension of the BS6 Gixxer 250 bikes remains unchanged. Its length continues to be 2,010 mm, and the width stays at 805 mm. The wheelbase and ground clearance on the motorcycle measures 1,340 mm and 165 mm respectively. The seat height on the motorcycle will be 800 mm, while the kerb weight will be 156 kg.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Suzuki Access 125 with Immediate Rivals

Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki
Access 125

Popular Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
₹ 66,595 - 67,813 *
Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
₹ 14.69 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
₹ 1.33 - 1.34 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
₹ 1.23 Lakh *
Suzuki Burgman Street 125
Suzuki Burgman Street 125
₹ 76,444 - 85,303 *
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.13 - 1.2 Lakh *
Suzuki Access 125 SE
Suzuki Access 125 SE
₹ 71,785 - 79,423 *
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
₹ 1.85 - 1.86 Lakh *
Suzuki Hayate EP
Suzuki Hayate EP
₹ 56,697 *
Suzuki GSX R1000
Suzuki GSX R1000
₹ 20.13 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
₹ 1.75 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-S750
Suzuki GSX-S750
₹ 7.9 Lakh *
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
₹ 7.91 Lakh *
Suzuki DR-Z50
Suzuki DR-Z50
₹ 2.71 Lakh *
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
₹ 14.25 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
₹ 20.99 Lakh *
Suzuki RM-Z250
Suzuki RM-Z250
₹ 7.52 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000F
Suzuki GSX S1000F
₹ 13.46 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000
Suzuki GSX S1000
₹ 12.98 Lakh *
Suzuki RM-Z450
Suzuki RM-Z450
₹ 8.81 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Offers To Make Ventilators Amid Shortage In Coronavirus Battle
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Offers To Make Ventilators Amid Shortage In Coronavirus Battle
Harley-Davidson Street 750 & Street Rod BS6 Now Available For Indian Armed Forces
Harley-Davidson Street 750 & Street Rod BS6 Now Available For Indian Armed Forces
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities