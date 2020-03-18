BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Brochure Leaked Ahead Of India Launch; Specifications Revealed

After introducing the BS6 variants of Gixxer and Gixxer SF, Suzuki Motorcycle India is now gearing up to launch the BS6 iteration of Gixxer 250. The motorcycle is expected to be launched soon in India. Ahead of its official launch, the brochure of the bike has been leaked online giving out the key specifications. As per the leaked brochure, the upcoming Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 will draw the same amount of power as that of its predecessor. However, the company has slightly tweaked the engine which now develops lesser torque than the outgoing model.

The overall dimension of the BS6 Gixxer 250 remains untouched. Its length continues to be 2010mm, with a width of 805mm and a height of 1035mm. The wheelbase and ground clearance of the motorcycle measure 1340mm and 165mm respectively. The seat height on the motorcycle will be 800 mm, while the kerb weight will stand at 156 kg.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 remains aesthetically unchanged on the BS6 version

The new Gixxer 250 will be powered by the same 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine seen on the BS4 unit, but is now BS6 compliant. The engine will make 26 bhp which produced at 9,300 rpm instead of at 9,000 rpm. Also, the slightly reduced peak torque of 22.2 Nm will kick-in at 7,300 rpm instead of 7,500 rpm. The 6-speed gearbox will be straight away lifted from the BS4 version.

As the Gixxer 250 was launched in August 2019, it still remains a fresh model. So, the BS6 variant won't be seeing any cosmetic changes. However, the motorcycle will come loaded with features like full-LED headlight, 41 mm telescopic forks, fully-digital instrument panel, Upright riding posture, split seats, LED taillight, Twin-barrel exhaust, dual-channel ABS and much more.

