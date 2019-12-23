BS6 Suzuki Access 125 Revealed

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has revealed its first Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) compliant model, the 2020 Suzuki Access 125. This also marks the company's transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms. The BS6 Access 125 will get new features such as eco assist illumination, fuel-injected engine, external fuel filler cap and a new LED headlamp as well. The 124 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine is now BS6 compliant and it pumps out 8.6 bhp at 6,750 rpm while peak torque output drops marginally from 10.2 Nm to 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, "We are thrilled to announce our first BS6 product way ahead of the regulation enforcement deadline of 1st April. For more than a decade now, Suzuki Access 125 has been among the segment's top-selling scooter known for its performance and popular tagline as 'Kam Peeta Hai', and has enjoyed immense love and support from the customers in the country. We are confident that the All-New BS6 compliant Access 125 will be adored even more by Indian consumers. The All-New Access 125 comes loaded with new features which will further enhance the over-all riding experience for the customers."

Suzuki Access 125 62,458 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The eco assist illumination feature allows the rider to get decent fuel efficiency and basically sets out the band for fuel efficient riding. The BS6 Special Edition model of the Access 125 will get standard USB socket for charging mobile phones on the go. Suzuki says that the new LED headlamp will offer better throw and a wider beam along with better illumination for riding in the night.

The Suzuki Access 125 is the best-selling 125 cc scooter in India and with the new BS6 model, we believe it will continue to do well in the segment which also has the TVS NTorq 125 and the Honda Grazia along with Suzuki's maxi scooter, the Burgman Street.

