New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 Revealed

Suzuki Motorcycle India has revealed the 2020 BS6 Access 125 in India. The prices for the new BS6 Suzuki Access 125 will be revealed in January 2020.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Highlights

  • The prices for the BS6 Suzuki Access 125 will be announced in Jan 2020
  • The power and torque figures stay the same, more or less
  • It goes up against the TVS Ntorq 125 & the Honda Grazia

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has revealed its first Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) compliant model, the 2020 Suzuki Access 125. This also marks the company's transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms. The BS6 Access 125 will get new features such as eco assist illumination, fuel-injected engine, external fuel filler cap and a new LED headlamp as well. The 124 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine is now BS6 compliant and it pumps out 8.6 bhp at 6,750 rpm while peak torque output drops marginally from 10.2 Nm to 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, "We are thrilled to announce our first BS6 product way ahead of the regulation enforcement deadline of 1st April. For more than a decade now, Suzuki Access 125 has been among the segment's top-selling scooter known for its performance and popular tagline as 'Kam Peeta Hai', and has enjoyed immense love and support from the customers in the country. We are confident that the All-New BS6 compliant Access 125 will be adored even more by Indian consumers. The All-New Access 125 comes loaded with new features which will further enhance the over-all riding experience for the customers."

Suzuki Access 125

62,458 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Suzuki Access 125

The eco assist illumination feature allows the rider to get decent fuel efficiency and basically sets out the band for fuel efficient riding. The BS6 Special Edition model of the Access 125 will get standard USB socket for charging mobile phones on the go. Suzuki says that the new LED headlamp will offer better throw and a wider beam along with better illumination for riding in the night.

0 Comments

The Suzuki Access 125 is the best-selling 125 cc scooter in India and with the new BS6 model, we believe it will continue to do well in the segment which also has the TVS NTorq 125 and the Honda Grazia along with Suzuki's maxi scooter, the Burgman Street.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Suzuki Access 125 with Immediate Rivals

Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki
Access 125

Suzuki Access 125 Alternatives

Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 63,169 - 67,790 *
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha Fascino
₹ 61,629 - 66,167 *
Hero Electric NYX
Hero Electric NYX
₹ 63,403 *
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
₹ 63,745 - 68,382 *
Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
₹ 61,056 - 64,068 *
Okinawa Lite
Okinawa Lite
₹ 64,443 *
TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125
₹ 64,863 - 69,876 *
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
₹ 59,830 - 75,073 *
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
₹ 65,125 - 69,565 *
View More
Offer
x
Delhi Government Drafts Electric Vehicle Policy 2019
Delhi Government Drafts Electric Vehicle Policy 2019
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities