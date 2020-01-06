The BS6 Suzuki Access 125 has been launched in India, with prices starting at ₹ 64,800 for the drum brakes and steel wheels variant, while the top-spec disc brake with alloy wheels variant is priced at ₹ 69,500. The Suzuki Access 125 is the best-selling 125 cc scooter in the country thanks to its performance and simple design. This is the first BS6 model from Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd and marks the company's transition from BS4 to BS6, with the new emission norms coming in from April 2020.

Also Read: BS6 Suzuki Access 125 Review

Suzuki Access 125 62,458 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(The 2020 Suzuki Access 125 BS6 model is marginally more expensive than the outgoing BS4 model with a carburetted engine)

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, "We have entered a new era of Suzuki Motorcycle India with the launch of our first BS-6 compliant product, the All New Suzuki Access 125. We are proud to introduce the new family scooter ahead of the regulatory timeline and continue to work toward aligning our product portfolio with the new emission norms. Suzuki Access 125 is a major contributor to SMIPL's growth story and has received an overwhelming response from our customers. We believe that with the launch of All-New Suzuki Access 125 BS-6 complaint version, we will continue to meet and exceed our customers' expectations."

Variant Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi) Access 125 Drum CBS ₹ 64,800 Access 125 Drum Cast CBS ₹ 66,800 Access 125 Drum Cast SE ₹ 68,500 Access 125 Disc CBS ₹ 67,800 Access 125 Disc CBS SE ₹ 69,500

While maximum power remains the same which is 8.6 bhp at 6,750 rpm, peak torque has fallen marginally, by 0.2 Nm, and now arrives 500 rpm higher in the revs. Peak torque is now rated at 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. There are a few additions to the features of the scooter as well. The headlight is a LED unit now, and the instrument console has been updated. It still is a part analogue, part digital unit, but there are some new features added to it, to justify the new generation model.

(Updated instrument console, USB charging socket with LED and best-in-class 22.6-litre underseat storage space)

The standard variant of All-New Suzuki Access 125 BS-6 version has options of alloy drum brake, alloy disc brake and steel drum brake. The scooter will be available in five colours schemes namely - Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Metallic Matte Platinum Silver, Pearl Mirage White, Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey. Suzuki will also offer a special edition variant of the BS6 Access 125 in alloy disc and alloy drum. It will be offered in four colours, which are Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red, Metallic Dark Greenish Blue, Metallic Matte Black and Pearl Mirage White.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.