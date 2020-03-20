BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Prices Out; Deliveries To Begin Soon

Royal Enfield has revealed the prices of the BS6 versions of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Across the board, the prices of the BS6 compliant models see a price rise between ₹ 8,000 to ₹ 9,500. There are three variants each of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. So far, the specifications such as the power and torque output of the motorcycle stay the same. What has changed is that both motorcycles have integrated catalytic converters in the exhaust system, which is a neat touch. Given below is a complete price list of the BS6 compliant Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield 650 Twins BS6 Prices Price Increase

Royal Enfield 650 Twins BS6 Prices Price Increase Interceptor 650 (Orange Crush, Silver Spectre, Mark 3) ₹ 264,919 ₹ 8,547 Interceptor 650 (Ravishing Red, Baker Express) ₹ 272,806 ₹ 8,777 Interceptor 650 (Glitter and Dust) ₹ 285,951 ₹ 9,160 Continental GT 650 (Black Magic, Ventura Blue) ₹ 280,677 ₹ 9,104 Continental GT 650 (Mayhem, Ice Queen White) ₹ 288,564 ₹ 9,235 Continental GT 650 (Mister Clean Chrome) ₹ 292,092 ₹ 9,615

Both Royal Enfield 650 Twins get the same 649 cc, parallel-twin, air and oil-cooled engine which pumps 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and churns out 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. Both the 650 Twins are powered by the same engine and get a slick-shifting 6-speed gearbox and are capable of speeds of over 160 kmph. There aren't expected to be any major changes in the drivetrain of the BS6 compliant 650 Twins, except for possibly minor changes in the ECU and throttle bodies.

