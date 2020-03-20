New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Prices Out; Deliveries To Begin Soon

Prices for the BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 start at Rs. 2.65 lakh and for the BS6 Royal Enfield Continental GT start at Rs. 2.81 lakh (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
BS6 Royal Enfield 650 cc models get a price hike of up to Rs. 9,600 ovr BS4 models

Highlights

  • Prices for BS6 Royal Enfield 650 Twins start at Rs. 2.65 lakh
  • There are no changes in the technical specifications
  • The deliveries of BS6 Royal Enfield motorcycles will begin soon

Royal Enfield has revealed the prices of the BS6 versions of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Across the board, the prices of the BS6 compliant models see a price rise between ₹ 8,000 to ₹ 9,500. There are three variants each of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. So far, the specifications such as the power and torque output of the motorcycle stay the same. What has changed is that both motorcycles have integrated catalytic converters in the exhaust system, which is a neat touch. Given below is a complete price list of the BS6 compliant Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

h6idjpcg

(Prices for the BS6 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 start at ₹ 2.81 lakh)

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Bikes

Classic 350

Bullet 350

Thunderbird 350X

Classic 500

Interceptor 650

Himalayan

Continental GT 650

Thunderbird 350

Bullet 500

Classic Desert Storm

Thunderbird 500X

Thunderbird 500

Classic Chrome

Royal Enfield 650 Twins BS6 Prices Price Increase

Royal Enfield 650 Twins BS6 Prices Price Increase
Interceptor 650 (Orange Crush, Silver Spectre, Mark 3) ₹ 264,919 ₹ 8,547
Interceptor 650 (Ravishing Red, Baker Express) ₹ 272,806 ₹ 8,777
Interceptor 650 (Glitter and Dust) ₹ 285,951 ₹ 9,160
Continental GT 650 (Black Magic, Ventura Blue) ₹ 280,677 ₹ 9,104
Continental GT 650 (Mayhem, Ice Queen White) ₹ 288,564 ₹ 9,235
Continental GT 650 (Mister Clean Chrome) ₹ 292,092 ₹ 9,615
0 Comments

Both Royal Enfield 650 Twins get the same 649 cc, parallel-twin, air and oil-cooled engine which pumps 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and churns out 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. Both the 650 Twins are powered by the same engine and get a slick-shifting 6-speed gearbox and are capable of speeds of over 160 kmph. There aren't expected to be any major changes in the drivetrain of the BS6 compliant 650 Twins, except for possibly minor changes in the ECU and throttle bodies.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Royal Enfield Classic 350 with Immediate Rivals

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.49 - 1.96 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.27 - 1.77 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
₹ 1.78 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic 500
Royal Enfield Classic 500
₹ 1.9 - 2.67 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
₹ 2.78 - 2.99 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
₹ 1.9 - 2.11 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
₹ 2.94 - 3.15 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
₹ 1.68 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
₹ 2.1 - 2.32 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
₹ 1.93 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
₹ 2.39 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
₹ 2.03 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
₹ 2.01 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Droom Introduces Corona Shield Virus Treatment For Vehicles
Droom Introduces Corona Shield Virus Treatment For Vehicles
Chinese Automaker BYD Is Now The Largest Producer Of Face Masks
Chinese Automaker BYD Is Now The Largest Producer Of Face Masks
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Made-In-India Suzuki Baleno Cross Launched In Colombia
Made-In-India Suzuki Baleno Cross Launched In Colombia
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities