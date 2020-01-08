There will be two new colour schemes on offer with the BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield has launched the Bharat Stage 6 or BS6 version of the Classic 350 in India. The prices start at ₹ 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Classic 350 forms the bulk of the company's sales. But just to reiterate, this is just the BS6 model. A new generation model is on the anvil, with possible launch in mid-2020. The price of the BS6 model is about ₹ 11,000 more than the ABS equipped BS4 model of the Classic 350. The engine on the BS6 Classic 350 gets electronic fuel injection and will be more refined. Plus, the company says that it has been tuned to offer better power delivery as well.

(The BS6 engine of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be refined and will be fuel injected as well)

The BS4 model of the Classic 350 makes 19.8 bhp at 5,250 rpm and has peak torque of 28 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The technical specifications of the BS6 compliant model haven't been revealed yet though. Royal Enfield will offer two new colour schemes on the BS6 Classic 350 which are Stealth Black and Chrome Black. These models will be offered with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as standard fitment. The other models will get spoked wheels. ABS of course will be standard across the board.

The bookings for BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 have already begun and customers can book them for a token amount of ₹ 10,000 at Royal Enfield dealerships. The Classic 350 goes up against the likes of the Jawa Jawa and the Benelli Imperiale.

