BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launching Soon; Official Teaser Out

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of BS6 S-Cross petrol version, which is expected to be launched soon. Ahead of its official launch, the Indo-Japanese carmaker has teased the arrival of the S-Cross petrol on its Nexa website. The BS6 compliant iteration of S-Cross petrol was showcased at this year's Auto Expo in February. With the diesel version of the crossover being discontinued, the carmaker is looking to fill up the gap with the petrol version. Likely to be launched soon, the S-Cross petrol is expected to retain its overall design with upgraded mechanicals and some feature additions.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 8.81 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol BS6 teased on website On the mechanical front, the petrol version of the Crossover will be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre K15B petrol mill with SHVS mild-hybrid technology. It is the same powerhouse that is offered on Ertiga, XL6 and Ciaz. The petrol mill is capable of producing 103 bhp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm against the peak torque of 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm. The dual-battery mild-hybrid system on S-Cross petrol will come with an integrated starter generator.

Transmission duties on the S-Cross petrol are likely to be a 5-speed manual gearbox with an optional 4-speed torque converter automatic option. The 1.3-litre diesel engine, which was offered previously on the S-Cross has been discontinued by the manufacturer. The oil burner produced 89 bhp and 220 Nm of power figures.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross gets the Smart Hybrid badge at the rear.

The upcoming BS6 Maruti S-Cross petrol is expected to be offered with a coloured multi-information display that is also seen on the recently launched Maruti Dzire, Ertiga, Ciaz and Baleno. Apart from these, the car manufacturer could also offer its latest Infotainment system with smartphone apps on the new S-Cross petrol. The new BS6 Maruti S-Cross petrol will be priced slightly lower than the discontinued diesel version, which was priced at ₹ 8.8 lakh to ₹ 11.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will compete against the likes of Nissan Kicks & Renault Captur.

