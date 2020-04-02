New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launching Soon; Official Teaser Out

Maruti Suzuki India is expected to launch the new BS6 S-Cross petrol in India soon. The crossover has been officially teased on the Nexa website ahead of its India launch.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Highlights

  • BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol teased on Nexa website
  • BS6 Maruti S-Cross petrol was revealed at 2020 Auto Expo
  • It will get a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine with SHVS technology

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of BS6 S-Cross petrol version, which is expected to be launched soon. Ahead of its official launch, the Indo-Japanese carmaker has teased the arrival of the S-Cross petrol on its Nexa website. The BS6 compliant iteration of S-Cross petrol was showcased at this year's Auto Expo in February. With the diesel version of the crossover being discontinued, the carmaker is looking to fill up the gap with the petrol version. Likely to be launched soon, the S-Cross petrol is expected to retain its overall design with upgraded mechanicals and some feature additions.

Also Read: Car Sales March 2020: Coronavirus Hits Maruti Suzuki's Volumes, Sales Down By 47%

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

8.81 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

2ksp680g

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol BS6 teased on website

On the mechanical front, the petrol version of the Crossover will be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre K15B petrol mill with SHVS mild-hybrid technology. It is the same powerhouse that is offered on Ertiga, XL6 and Ciaz. The petrol mill is capable of producing 103 bhp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm against the peak torque of 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm. The dual-battery mild-hybrid system on S-Cross petrol will come with an integrated starter generator.

Transmission duties on the S-Cross petrol are likely to be a 5-speed manual gearbox with an optional 4-speed torque converter automatic option. The 1.3-litre diesel engine, which was offered previously on the S-Cross has been discontinued by the manufacturer. The oil burner produced 89 bhp and 220 Nm of power figures.

uqr7tltg

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross gets the Smart Hybrid badge at the rear.

0 Comments

The upcoming BS6 Maruti S-Cross petrol is expected to be offered with a coloured multi-information display that is also seen on the recently launched Maruti Dzire, Ertiga, Ciaz and Baleno. Apart from these, the car manufacturer could also offer its latest Infotainment system with smartphone apps on the new S-Cross petrol. The new BS6 Maruti S-Cross petrol will be priced slightly lower than the discontinued diesel version, which was priced at ₹ 8.8 lakh to ₹ 11.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will compete against the likes of Nissan Kicks & Renault Captur.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki S-Cross with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki
S-Cross

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Alternatives

Renault Captur
Renault Captur
₹ 9.5 - 13 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 7.74 - 9.93 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.89 - 8.19 Lakh *
MINI Countryman
MINI Countryman
₹ 34.9 - 42.4 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
₹ 75 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Bollywood Actors & Their Lavishly Expensive Cars
Bollywood Actors & Their Lavishly Expensive Cars
Kawasaki Z H2 & Ninja 1000SX Launching In Japan On April 4
Kawasaki Z H2 & Ninja 1000SX Launching In Japan On April 4
BS6 Honda Jazz Hatchback Teased On Website Ahead Of India Launch
BS6 Honda Jazz Hatchback Teased On Website Ahead Of India Launch
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities