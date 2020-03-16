BS6 Maruti Suzuki Eeco S-CNG Launched; Prices in India Start From Rs 4.64 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday officially launched the BS6 compliant of its multi-purpose van, Eeco. Launched at a starting price of ₹ 4.64 lakh (ex-showroom), the newly launched Eeco is Maruti's fourth BS6 compliant S-CNG offering in India. The introduction of the BS6 Eeco complies with the Maruti's 'Mission Green Million' initiative, which was announced at the 2020 Auto Expo. Initially launched in the year 2010, the multi-purpose van has garnered over 6.7 lakh unit cumulative sales, with 87 per cent market share in the van segment.

Maruti Suzuki India has already sold over one million green vehicles including CNG and Smart Hybrid in the country. Under its 'Mission Green Million' initiative, the carmaker is opting for a more aggressive approach to sell next one million green vehicles in the next couple of years.

The BS6 version of Maruti Eeco comes in 12 variants, offered with 5-seater, 7-seater, Cargo and Ambulance options. The overall dimension of the multi-purpose van ensures ample space for carrying load safely in any weather. Also, the signature sliding doors ease entry and exit during congested roads.

As far as the safety is concerned, the BS6 Maruti Suzuki Eeco is the safest van in the segment as it comes equipped with driver airbag, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, and high-speed alert system.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Eeco has established a strong foothold with its excellent mileage, best-in-segment comfort, space and power, at a low maintenance cost. Offering best in class safety, it's all-purpose built is ideal for versatile use. The multi-purpose van has earned the distinction of being ideal for family travel, while simultaneously being a dependable business vehicle. Taking forward its legacy, Eeco BS6 S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience and mileage."

The S-CNG vehicles from Maruti Suzuki India are aligned with the Indian government's vision to reduce oil imports in the country and enhancing the share of natural gas up to 15 per cent by 2030.

