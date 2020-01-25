Maruti Suzuki has launched the Ciaz in its BS6 avatar. Only available in the petrol variant, the Ciaz is the 11th car to join the company's BS6 brigade. The price for the Ciaz BS6 variant starts at ₹ 8.31 lakh to ₹ 11.09 lakh. Maruti Suzuki also launched the Ciaz S, sports variant of the compact sedan. The Ciaz S is available in three colours- Sangria Red, Premium Silver and Pearl Snow White. The Ciaz S comes with signature dual-tone sporty exteriors and intense black accentuations on side & rear under body spoilers, trunk lid spoiler, ORVM cover and front fog lamp garnish. The dual tone theme is further accentuated by multispoke 16-inch alloy wheels in coordinated dark finish.

The changes continue inside as well as it carries the signature sporty look of exteriors into interiors. The all new sophisticated Black interiors adorned with silver accents on the door trim and instrument panel enhance the sports quotient of the premium mid-size sedan.

It's sportier on the inside too as the black interiors are adorned with silver accents on the door trim and instrument panel. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Ciaz since its launch in 2014, has been the most popular mid-size sedan and has witnessed consistent growth. With over 2.7 lakh happy customers and record 29% market share in its segment, Ciaz is popular for its impactful exteriors, sophisticated interiors and strong performance."

