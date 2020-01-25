New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 8.3 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S comes with signature dual-tone sporty exteriors and intense black accentuations on side & rear under body spoilers, trunk lid spoiler, ORVM cover and front fog lamp garnish.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S start at Rs. 10.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi

Highlights

  • The Ciaz becomes the 11th model from Maruti to be BS6 compliant
  • The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S gets a BS6 engine too
  • It also gets a new colour scheme and additonal exterior features as well

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Ciaz in its BS6 avatar. Only available in the petrol variant, the Ciaz is the 11th car to join the company's BS6 brigade. The price for the Ciaz BS6 variant starts at ₹ 8.31 lakh to ₹ 11.09 lakh. Maruti Suzuki also launched the Ciaz S, sports variant of the compact sedan. The Ciaz S is available in three colours- Sangria Red, Premium Silver and Pearl Snow White. The Ciaz S comes with signature dual-tone sporty exteriors and intense black accentuations on side & rear under body spoilers, trunk lid spoiler, ORVM cover and front fog lamp garnish. The dual tone theme is further accentuated by multispoke 16-inch alloy wheels in coordinated dark finish.

The changes continue inside as well as it carries the signature sporty look of exteriors into interiors. The all new sophisticated Black interiors adorned with silver accents on the door trim and instrument panel enhance the sports quotient of the premium mid-size sedan.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

9.38 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

0 Comments

It's sportier on the inside too as the black interiors are adorned with silver accents on the door trim and instrument panel. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Ciaz since its launch in 2014, has been the most popular mid-size sedan and has witnessed consistent growth. With over 2.7 lakh happy customers and record 29% market share in its segment, Ciaz is popular for its impactful exteriors, sophisticated interiors and strong performance."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Ciaz with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki
Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alternatives

Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.46 - 17.01 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.89 - 16.46 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 8.57 - 10.14 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 10.28 - 17.2 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 8.16 - 16.92 Lakh *
Fiat Linea
Fiat Linea
₹ 8.04 - 11.2 Lakh *
Nissan Sunny
Nissan Sunny
₹ 7.85 - 10.88 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 11.32 - 16.98 Lakh *
Fiat Linea Classic
Fiat Linea Classic
₹ 7.26 - 9.08 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Kia Subcompact SUV Concept Sketches Out; Global Unveil At 2020 Auto Expo
Kia Subcompact SUV Concept Sketches Out; Global Unveil At 2020 Auto Expo
Fiat Rolls Out Last Unit Of The 1.3-Litre Multijet Diesel Engine In India
Fiat Rolls Out Last Unit Of The 1.3-Litre Multijet Diesel Engine In India
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities