The Bolero has been a best-seller for Mahindra ever since it was launched

Mahindra has announced the prices of the BS6 Bolero in India. The prices of the BS6 Mahindra start at ₹ 7.76 lakh and go up to ₹ 8.78 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The biggest update is to the engine. The 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engine mHawk75 pumps out 75 bhp at 3,600 rpm while the peak torque output is 210 Nm at 1,600 - 2,200 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox and has a fuel tank capacity of 60 litres.

(The front end of the BS6 Bolero sees significant changes, with new grille, new headlamps and a new bumper)

Mahindra Bolero BS6 Variant Prices (ex-showroom, Mumbai) Bolero B4 BS6 ₹ 7,76,550 Bolero B6 BS6 ₹ 8,42,767 Bolero B6 Opt BS6 ₹ 8,78,169

The new Mahindra Bolero 2020 gets a revised grille along with a refreshed bonnet and headlamps which are still halogen units but get a neat partition, integrating the beam light, hazard light and parking light. The front bumper is completely redesigned as well incorporating a new air dam and fog lamps housing. At the rear, changes are limited to refreshed tail lamps and door handle for boot gate. The BS6 Bolero is equipped with features like dual airbags, high speed alert, driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder and rear parking as standard.

(The interior of the BS6 Bolero look more premium and the SUV also gets a bunch of safety systems as standard)

The Mahindra Bolero has been the bestselling model for the company ever since it was launched.it usually sees heavy demand in tier 2 and rural markets. Even last year, the Bolero maintained its dominance selling 69,656 units and has been the company's bestseller in the first two months of 2020 as well, selling over 5,500 units in January and February.

