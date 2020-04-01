New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Honda Jazz Hatchback Teased On Website Ahead Of India Launch

Honda Cars India has officially confirmed that it would be launching the 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 in the country soon. The carmaker has officially teased the premium hatchback on its official website ahead of the launch.

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 teased on Honda Cars India's official website

  • BS6 Honda Jazz to be launched in India soon
  • BS6 Honda Jazz teased online on official website
  • BS6 Honda Jazz likely to be offered in both petrol & diesel engines

Honda Cars India discontinued the Honda BR-V in India, as it makes the BS6 transition. The company of course is now re-organising its product line-up. However, the Jazz still remains a part of the line-up and the company has teased the BS6 variant of the car on its website. The 2020 Honda Jazz will be launching in India soon and the teaser confirms just that. 

Also Read: Honda BR-V Discontinued, Revised Jazz BS6 And WR-V Facelift Coming Soon

6fggkpd

2020 BS6 Honda Jazz to get cosmetic updates & mechanical upgrades

The new 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Jazz is expected to get minor revisions on the design front apart from BS6 petrol and diesel powertrains. However, the hatchback is expected to retain maximum of its design elements. Also, we expect the BS6 Honda Jazz to get both petrol and diesel versions, that could be seen on the WR-V facelift.

Talking about the mechanical front, the 2020 Honda Jazz will come with 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engines.  The former will be tuned to make 89 bhp of maximum power with 110Nm of peak torque whereas the latter will churn out 98 bhp against 200Nm of power figures. These BS4 figures are likely to remain unchanged. Transmission duties will be carried out by a 5-speed manual gearbox. There is a possibility that the company might introduce a CVT transmission option for the petrol iteration.

Once launched, the new Honda Jazz will compete against the likes of Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo and others in the premium hatchback segment. The hatchback is expected to be slightly pricier than the predecessor, as it would going through the BS6 transition.

On the other hand, the company is also expected to launch the facelifted version of WR-V soon. The carmaker has already started taking pre-bookings for the new WRV with a token amount of ₹ 21,000. The crossover will get cosmetic updates along with BS6 compliant mechanicals. It will take on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and the Hyundai Venue.

